A man who is well-known in Northland board rooms and think tanks keeps his seat on the re-shaped Economic Development NZ board due to take up its role in November.

Former Northland Inc chief executive Dr David Wilson is one of nine newly elected members on the not-for-profit organisation which aims to help its members' businesses grow and interface with New Zealand's economic development.

Last month's election was the first time the EDNZ board has been elected by its members.

Wilson's is not the only Northland, or Northland Inc, connection with the user-group representative and advisory board. One of the current members who will vacate the seat when the AGM rolls around in November is Vaughan Cooper, who has been acting chief executive of Northland Inc since Wilson's departure.

Advertisement

Wilson resigned from Northland Inc at the beginning of this year after five years in the role.

He has been on the board of Economic Development NZ for several years and was chair of that organisation from 2015-18. In February 2018 he was appointed to the government's Provincial Growth Fund's (PGF) Independent Advisory Panel.

The other EDNZ board members are: Pam Ford, general manager of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development; Justine Gilliland, chief executive (CE) of Venture Taranaki; Linda Stewart CE of Central Economic Development Agency; Mark Rawson, CE of Nelson Regional Development Agency; Nigel Davenport, CE of Aoraki Development; Paul Swallow, investment director at Provincial Development Unit, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment; Patrick McVeigh of MartinJenkins and John Hutchings, partner with HenleyHutchings.

"The election has delivered EDNZ a strong board with a depth and variety of experience which spans the private and public sectors, and organisations across city, regional and national reach and influence,'' current chairwoman Pam Ford said.

She said the outgoing board had worked tirelessly and successfully to reposition EDNZ, an organisation which has had a '''resurgence'' in recent years.

Chief executive Susan Houston was equally pleased with the results of the first ever board election. She said the new board has the talent, commitment and skills required to support EDNZ's continued growth.

''While I look forward very much to working with this great team, I must confess to being a little sad at the thought of losing many [current] board members who have quietly, without thanks or recognition, gone about the business of keeping the EDNZ flame alive through difficult times and setting the scene for its rejuvenation."