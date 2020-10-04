The second annual Whangavegas Extravaganza has been rated a roaring success.

The event took place on Saturday night, with organiser Kelly Scarrow saying the quality of entries was a huge step up from last year's inaugural event.

Held at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre, there were 16 entries across the four categories for the Whangavegas Extravaganza Heritage and Ethnic Wearable Arts parades.

Cassidy Wright was the Supreme Winner with her Te Manu Waiata o Aotearoa Te Tui piece.

Scarrow said it was a fantastic night overall and the quality of costumes only improved from last year.

"There was a really good turnout. We were really happy with that. It went really, really well. We were incredibly proud of the entries and participants."

The event was a showcase of the many cultures and ethnicities that make up Whanganui, Scarrow said.

"We had the Ethnic Heritage fashion show that showcased 14 nations from our community so that was great. Each country had a flag bearer and someone in their native garments."

Krista Wright won the Youth section of the Junk to Funk category with her twist on a paper bag. Photo / Supplied

Scarrow said they were blessed to have such acclaimed judges as former Project Runway finalist Kerry Ranginui and Danielle Sasvari.

"They were both blown away with the level of work and commitment to producing the garments and really taking on what each of the categories was and being really creative while working within that brief."

Designed by Ala Nareki and Pai Casserley, Bird of Paradise won the adult design section. Photo / Supplied

Scarrow said the level of talent was a significant step up from last year and the quality was on another level.

"Personally, there were a couple of standouts for me. Aotearoa was pretty cool and also World of White. That kind of lends itself because I'm a wedding celebrant and a couple of the entries were wedding dresses, so they were pretty spectacular under the lights."

Scarrow thanked sponsors Whanganui Events and Venue team, Born and Raised Pasifika and Welcoming Communities who were crucial in helping with making the show happen.

The other winners were:

Aotearoa: NZ Huruhuru - Designer Finau Kendrawaca.

Junk to Funk: Trashion Evening Wear - Designer Kathy Delai.

Day at the Zoo - Youth: Beautiful Paeck, Designer - Taylor Hooper.

World of White: Adults Section: White Wedding - Designer - Pai Casserley & Ala Nareki.

Junk to Funk Youth Section Winner - Krista Wright.

Adult design section - Cultural Fluro. Bird of Paradise - designed by Ala Nareki & Pai Casserley.

The next cultural event for Whanganui Heritage Month is the Festive Cultural Unity on October 17.