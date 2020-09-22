A survey of rural landowners conducted by economic development agency Whanganui & Partners has found issues with connectivity are affecting the sector.

The survey, done in partnership with the Whanganui Rural Community Board, was sent out to landowners with 10ha or more. Colleen Sheldon, from Whanganui & Partners, said the survey backed up what farmers had told her that poor rural connectivity is a challenge to their business.

The survey found that while most landowners have some form of internet access, rural landowners face obstacles conducting the same online tasks as urban residents.

"About 77 per cent of our farmers and growers have access to the internet, but 73.3 per cent of them report having download speeds under 10 Mbps. By comparison, New Zealand's average internet speed is 14.7 Mbps," Sheldon said.

Mobile coverage was another issue for rural landholders. Of those with smartphones, 66 per cent report having mobile coverage on 50 per cent or less of their land. Sixteen per cent reported having no coverage at all.

Sheldon said poor connectivity put farmers at a disadvantage in a number of ways.

"It has a huge effect on farming businesses. A lack of reliable connectivity makes it difficult to meet the growing needs for compliance, traceability and uptake of agri-tech. It can also make it hard to attract new staff, as it impacts the quality of life in rural areas.

"Poor connectivity also creates health and safety concerns on the farm, such as not being able to call for help in an emergency."

Farmer Tex Matthews said internet provider Inspire Net has done a great job connecting properties on the Parapara to broadband, but the cell coverage is still "horrible".

"There's probably only a handful of houses that don't have it," Matthews said.

"They could probably connect if they wanted to, it's just a cost issue."

Matthews said the broadband they have had installed is more than enough for his needs.

"Broadband connectivity since we've had that, that's real good I reckon. I can watch Netflix, I can do my internet banking, check the weather forecasts."