Whanganui turned on a stunning spring day for a visit by Beautiful Awards 2020 judges yesterday.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful chief executive Heather Saunderson, with health guru and author Rachel Grunwell, toured the city with Whanganui District Council representatives to assess whether Whanganui should retain the title of Most Beautiful City.

They were giving nothing away as they arrived at The Citadel in Castlecliff after a stroll along Rangiora St, which is a finalist in the Best Street Category this year along with Victoria Ave from Taupo Quay to Ingestre St.

Rangiora St is a finalist in the Best Street category of the 2020 Beautiful Awards. Photo / Lynne Douglas

"It feels quite different from my visit last year," Saunderson said.

"Last year we spent the most time at the Resource Recovery Centre, which was brilliant, but it has been really nice to take in more of the city this time.

"People are lucky to live here."

Saunderson's 2019 visit with fellow judge and celebrity chef Michael Van de Elzen resulted in Whanganui being named Most Beautiful City and Ridgway St being awarded the Best Street title.

Grunwell said it was her first visit to Whanganui in a long time and she particularly enjoyed visiting the Rutherford Junior High Kidz Kitchen + Gardens.

"It was really great to see children learning the garden to table way of cooking and eating," she said.

"Instilling those practices of growing and preparing your own food in young people is a fantastic initiative because it encourages good health and sustainability at the same time."

Grunwell is the author of Balance: Food, Health + Happiness published in January this year.

Before visiting the school, the visitors took a walk and drive along St Hill St and Victoria Ave to Ridgway St.



After lunch at The Citadel, they were scheduled to visit the Iona Tiny House at Putiki.

Designed by Whanganui architect Elinor Harvey McDouall, the holiday home is constructed around a kauri boat hull purchased online and materials salvaged from around Whanganui.

Saunderson said she is impressed with how the council works with the community on sustainability projects.

"I'm sure it must be easier and perhaps cheaper to demolish old buildings but the council and community are so invested in preserving them in Whanganui and that makes it beautiful."

Whanganui is up against Hamilton for the Most Beautiful City award this year and Main St, Cambridge, is the other finalist in Best Street category.

And Progress Castlecliff is one of three finalists for the Community Group Award.

The winners of all the categories will be announced at the Beautiful Awards Gala Dinner on October 29.