Five events in the Whanganui region have received some much-needed financial support from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

The New Zealand Masters Games, Whanganui Vintage Weekend 2021, Cemetery Circuit, Ruapehu Ring Of Fire and the Marton Harvest Festival are among the 205 events sharing a $10 million cash injection from the Domestic Events Fund.

The fund, announced in Budget 2020, was established to help support the events sector which has been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's tourism general manager Iain Cossar said one of the goals of the fund was to get cashflow to the sector as quickly as possible.

"Events are important at a community, regional and national level, providing both economic and social benefits and giving New Zealanders the opportunity to learn and experience new things," Cossar said.

"By helping more events stay viable, we ensure that events are available to New Zealanders both now and in the future."

Whanganui Vintage Weekend event manager Heather Cox said as soon as they found out about the funding they jumped at the opportunity to apply.

The $25,000 they will receive will put them in a more favourable position as they gear up for the 2021 event, Cox said.

"This funding is to support the suppliers that contribute to us being able to stage Vintage Weekend.

"We receive some funding from the council to stage the event and the rest we use we have to fundraise ourselves."

Cox said the funding gives some breathing room, instead of relying on the money generated from the event to pay suppliers.

"This puts us in a position where we can comfortably pay the suppliers we have and know that we will be okay as well."

New Zealand Masters Games manager Rachel O'Connor said the cashflow injection ensures the event remains viable.

"We have seen shortfalls in various funding avenues because of Covid-19, and this is a great boost as we work towards entries opening next Friday, September 11. I am elated with the support we have seen through these challenging times, and I can't thank our partners enough."

Masters Games Trust chairman Leighton Toy said the trust has "navigated unsettling times with Covid-19, and the funding support from MBIE is a great shot in the arm for New Zealand Masters Games".

"MBIE have acknowledged the value, economic and social, the event sector brings to the region and we are hugely thankful," Toy said.