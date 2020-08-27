Emergency services are attending a house fire in Plymouth St in central Whanganui.

Fire and Emergency central communications shift manager Chris Dalton said three fire engines are at the scene and are working to extinguish the blaze.

Everyone from the property has been accounted for, Dalton said. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

A thick cloud of grey smoke can be seen in the central city area.

Plymouth St is closed between Harrison and Bell streets.

A police spokeswoman said police are providing assistance to FENZ, including assisting with checking neighbouring houses are evacuated.