WAN2050
Predicting what Whanganui will look like in 30 years is the stuff of clairvoyants. The exponential growth technology has experienced in the past 30 years highlights how drastically different the future could look.

Logan Tutty talked to local business owners and consultants on where they see Whanganui in the future, the role technology will play in the growth of businesses, industries that need to adapt and what industries will emerge as the world develops.

Whanganui's five biggest sectors by GDP are currently manufacturing, healthcare and social assistance, public administration and safety, agriculture, forestry and fishing, and retail trade.

That's according to the latest data from April 2019 from economic

