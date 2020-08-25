A new fund for programmes to encourage children and young people to be more active has allocated $366,356 for the next 12 months to the Whanganui region.

Applications are now open for Sport NZ's new fund Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa for community-based programmes and projects targeting children and young people at most risk of missing out on physical activity.

In the Whanganui region, which includes Rangitīkei and Ruapehu, the fund will be managed by Sport Whanganui on behalf of Sport NZ.

Tū Manawa replaces Sport NZ's Kiwisport Regional Partnership Fund and now has double the funding available - $68 million over four years, of which half is from the $265m Sport Recovery Package. Kiwisport focused solely on organised sport, but Tū Manawa will also fund play and active recreation. It also has a distinct assessment process for Kaupapa Māori organisations.

Funding allocations are based on population and deprivation modelling.

"We really want Tū Manawa to make a difference for those missing out, and that means ensuring this funding is supporting programmes and projects operating in local communities, based on the needs of those communities," Sport NZ CEO Peter Miskimmin said.

"In the first year we have placed special emphasis on those tamariki and rangatahi whose physical activity levels have been impacted most by Covid-19, which we know from our research are girls and young women, disabled people, those in higher-deprivation communities and a slightly higher age bracket of young women aged 19 to 24."

Sport Whanganui CEO Danny Jonas has welcomed the funding allocation for Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu. Photo / Bevan Conley

Sport Whanganui CEO Danny Jonas said having $366,356 available in the region over the next 12 months is a great way to provide opportunities for those most affected by Covid-19 to enjoy the benefits of being physically active.

Sport Whanganui general manager Adam Gosney said the fund is a new way of igniting participation levels in sport, play and active recreation with the desired outcome of reducing barriers to those most at risk of missing out.

Tū Manawa is available for new and existing programmes and projects, and funding will be provided for up to 12 months. The priority groups and funding modelling will be reviewed before June 30, 2021.

The fund can help cover programme or service delivery costs, including programme or project delivery (for example, venue or equipment hire, transport to event), equipment as part of a programme or project, officials where they are required for programme delivery, and delivery staff wages (for example, activity leaders and co-ordinators).

Applications for Tū Manawa within the Whanganui region can be made via the Sport Whanganui website www.sportwhanganui.co.nz