If New Zealand moves to Covid-19 level 3 restrictions, Whanganui's neighbouring districts want their own bubble.

Taranaki Iwi Chairs' Forum and Taranaki Mayoral Forum are collaborating on a Taranaki-wide response and would seek government resources to deliver checkpoints via the NZ Defence Force and NZ Police to close off the region.

They are encouraging anyone living in Taranaki who has either visited Auckland recently or had contact with a visitor from Auckland to get tested immediately.

South Taranaki District Mayor and current chair of the Taranaki Mayoral Forum Phil Nixon believed this would greatly enhance the protection of people and economy from the spread of Covid-19.

Nixon urged all people to download the Government's Covid-19 Tracer App if they had a suitable phone, and to follow good hygiene and physical distancing practices.

"We are committed to working together as we face these challenges to our region and nation, in partnership with Government."