The Whanganui River Markets have been cancelled for this Saturday due to Covid-19.

"It is with regret that we need to advise that we have made the decision due to the uncertainty around what is currently happening in Auckland," market co-ordinator Annette Main said.

"Because we cannot predict what any further announcements may bring, and we are aware that our stall holders will already be planning for their stalls on Saturday."

The market organisers had again contacted the Whanganui Medical Officer of Health for advice, as they did during previous stages of the pandemic alert levels, "and he believes this is the right decision to make for this weekend".

"We hope to reopen next weekend provided it is regarded as safe to do so," Main said.

"We do not want to add to the heightened concerns of our community, and we definitely do not want to contribute to the risks that community transmission in Auckland poses to the rest of the country.

"We appreciate that we are a loved community event, as demonstrated by the large crowds we have seen since the last lockdown was lifted. We do not want to damage that support by being seen to put our needs ahead of those of our community at this uncertain time.

"We believe it is better for the safety of our community to err on the side of caution right now and hope that we can return next weekend."