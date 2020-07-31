Solar-powered compacting rubbish bins have been installed at 11 sites around the Ruapehu district.

The Bigbelly bins use solar power to run their compactor, collect data and advise the operator when they need servicing.

The bins, which hold up to five times the volume of standard 60-litre rubbish bins, have been installed at 11 high traffic sites around the district.

The bins were fully funded by a $129,000 grant from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund and are part of the Ruapehu District Council's commitment to kaitiakitanga (protection of natural and cultural assets) and sustainable tourism growth, property team leader Rebecca van Orden said.

"We have deliberately placed the Bigbelly bins alongside recycling bins to reduce the opportunity for recyclable material being compacted in amongst the waste," van Orden said.

"While some people might think that the new compacting bins are pricey, the extra volume and high tech features make them efficient, easy to manage and environmentally friendly.

"As they hold a lot more and are only serviced when necessary it will reduce the bins' cost of servicing, especially for those in more remote locations."



There are four bins in Ohakune at the i-Site, The Junction (Mangawhero Tce), Goldfinch St and the Carrot Park. National Park Village has two at the park and ride facility and Waimarino-Tokaanu Rd (outside Macrocarpa Cafe), and there are two in Taumarunui at the northern entrance and Ngā Huinga Cherry Grove.

There is one each at the Owhango public toilets on State Highway 4, Tangiwai Reserve and the Waiouru public toilets on SH1.