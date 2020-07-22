A two vehicle collision on the corner of Argyle and Glasgow streets in central Whanganui has left one person in a moderate condition.

A St John spokeswoman said they received a call to the incident at 9.49am today.

One patient was transported to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition. Two others were assessed as having minor injuries and were not taken to hospital.

A resident who lives near the Argyle/Glasgow street intersection said it was the fourth crash on the intersection over the last few weeks.

"Enough is enough. The [Whanganui District] council needs to do something."

She suggested that putting a roundabout on the intersection would greatly reduce the number of accidents.

"There are always accidents on Argyle and Glasgow. It's just dangerous, something needs to be done before someone gets seriously hurt.

"Thankfully no one has been killed yet."