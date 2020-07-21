A Whanganui security firm received a business boost during Covid-19 lockdown and is now offering some support for other business owners.

Safety Zone Security owner Matthew Urry said once the country went into alert level 4 lockdown, the business began to take off.

"We had one or two clients before the lockdown. As soon as the lockdown came everything went to mayhem."

Previously known as Guard24, Urry heard Safety Zone Security, which mainly specialised in medical alarms, was selling up.

"We bought the business and pushed the two under one umbrella," Urry said.

"We are one of, if not the only, locally owned and operated security companies in Whanganui."

Safety Zone Security offers alarm monitoring, patrols and event security in Whanganui and nearby areas. After being approved as a Work and Income (WINZ) provider, Urry is hoping the company can offer medical alarms from next month.

Urry said the company picked up more than 10 contracts from around Whanganui and neighbouring districts, such as Rangitīkei and South Taranaki, as the country went into lockdown.

"Our business grew upwards real unexpectedly and didn't have the staff to cover everything."

With businesses closed, Urry looked for locals who needed work over the lockdown period.

Due to the extra demands, Safety Zone Security employed an additional 20 staff members.

"We were manning the doors at local supermarkets as well as 24-hour patrols around town and Rangitīkei - non-stop 24-hour patrols.

"Alarm monitoring was one of the major ones that for some reason went off, so we had staff members going off checking that.

"Border checks. Stopping in at local community places to make sure everyone was all right."

Urry has been talking to local small business owners who are struggling with running costs as the country deals with the impacts of Covid-19 and decided to give them an offer to help ease some financial pressure.

"We thought since we were supported quite majorly during the lockdown, we could give back to the local community."

He is offering local premises a locking special of $20 a week and local commercial alarm monitoring for $20 a month.

Of the 20 staff taken on during lockdown, Safety Zone Security now has 10 officially on the books and is looking to employ more as it picks up more contracts.