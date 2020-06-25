The restrictions of Covid-19 have disrupted construction projects nationwide including the new $8.2 Bulls Community Centre.

But with contractors able to return to the site when New Zealand moved to alert level 3, the project is now 90 per cent finished.

Construction of the Rangitīkei District Council project, situated on the corner of Criterion and Bridge streets, began in December 2018 and the council says its major construction works are due for completion by the end of July.

There will then be a fit-out and moving in period in September before it opens to the public.

Advertisement

The council's executive office manager, Carol Gordon, said W&W Construction and key subcontractors are working hard on finishing off the lighting, painting and other trades.

"On the Roof Terrace, the decking and handrails will be installed in the next four weeks as we near the 'practical' completion date of late July," Gordon said.

Outside the building, the drainage contractor is hard at work placing all the services followed by the foundations for the aluminium frame which is the key visual feature, she said.

There is 4km of aluminium to install which will take some weeks.

The finishing works for the carpark and footpath also start this week.

Although alert level 3 allowed contractors to return to the site, Gordon said with each alert level there were considerable disruptions to work practices that meant work was slower than usual.

"To adhere to Government Covid-19 guidelines, the project team needed to manage social distancing through separation of working parties, additional cleaning and careful site management to minimise delays."

The major construction work is due to be finished in late July. Photo / Bevan Conley

However, some work on the project was able to continue during the lockdown with the design and contribution teams working together through video conferences to discuss detailed construction management.

Advertisement

Gordon said this included working through details, construction method, materials and issues for the project.

"In addition works continued on the cultural design elements, interior design and design work on the separate projects for the rear bus lane and town square."

Gordon said the design of the new centre is multifunctional and flexible for community activities.

The opening date is expected to be announced soon.