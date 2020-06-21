An increased risk of crashes near Ohakea Air Force Base due to roading changes has prompted more work on the stretch of State Highways 1 and 3.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) will install safe hit posts at the Ohakea Air Force Base intersection and along the straight towards Bulls Bridge to prevent the use of the median flush as a passing lane and improve safety.

NZTA permanently closed the southbound passing lane between Bulls and Sanson last year after it was identified as high risk, particularly at the intersection with Pukenui Rd where Ohakea Base is accessed.

The removal of the passing lane was intended to remove the risk of right-turning traffic queued for Ohakea from extending into the passing lane and discourage high speeds at the end of the passing lane.

Advertisement

Regional transport systems manager Ross I'Anson said it is disappointing that drivers have instead been using the median flush in front of Ohakea as a passing lane.

"This driver behaviour increases the risk of crashes between vehicles using the median and vehicles either waiting to turn into the Air Force Base or onto the highway," I'Anson said.

"We know that some road users may feel inconvenienced by the removal of the passing lane, but our priority is the safety of everyone using the road which is why we are taking steps to prevent this risky driver behaviour."

The installation of the safe hit posts will be done overnight between 8pm on Monday, June 22, and 9am on Tuesday, June 23. The median will be closed with a 30km/h speed restriction in place. The work is weather dependent.