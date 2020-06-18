YMCA Central is on a mission to get kids back outdoors after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Chief executive Brendan Owens said the organisation was excited to move forward after a challenging, but encouraging, two months during the lockdown.

Owens said they had anticipated their programmes being closed for several more months.

"The worst case scenario for this looked really bad," Owens said.

Advertisement

"In mid-March, we were looking like maybe a three to six month shutdown - no one had any idea.

"We were kind of thinking we would be open back in August based on what we were hearing initially."

Owens said YMCA Central is in a good position after last year's merger between the former YMCA Central (Whanganui and Palmerston North) and YMCA Greater Wellington (Wellington, Kapiti and Wairarapa).

"This whole merger was not uncommon. A lot of YMCAs across the world have merged resources and systems just to be more efficient because one of the biggest costs are support services and administration."

YMCA Central was excited to roll out four initiatives in the coming months, Owens said.

They include free registrations for YMCA regional sports competitions, family camps at Raukawa Falls, 50 per cent off holiday programmes in July and investing $50,000 towards a new high ropes course in Kaitoke, Wellington.

"That kind of explains where we are at. We are in an okay position and out of the worst of it and really excited about moving forward and getting back to what we do best."

Owens said there has been a focus on getting kids back outdoors after such an unparalleled time and allowing "our kids to be kids essentially".

Advertisement

"We think every kid has a right to go to camp. Every kid deserves to go to camp. That camp experience is, for most kids, the highlight of the Y experience."

Owens said YMCA Central has written a letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, highlighting what the organisation is doing post Covid-19 and how crucial the wage subsidy has been over the last three months.

"Because it has been a bit of blessing to have the wage subsidy, we've kept 230 staff through this period."

YMCA Central has some other initiatives in the works for 2020 as it continues to rebuild and grow from Covid-19, Owens said.