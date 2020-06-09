Renewal of the Dublin St Bridge is one of eight Whanganui District Council projects in the running for Government 'shovel-ready' funding.

The projects have made the first cut for the funding programme that is intended to boost local economies post-Covid-19.

Roofing of the velodrome has also made it to the next round of consideration, along with the Springvale swale and road construction project.

Water, stormwater and wastewater (referred to as "three waters") works make up the rest of the projects through to the next round. They include two projects for asset renewals and growth infrastructure for the three waters; upgrades of stormwater services; completion of the wastewater and stormwater separation projects; and wet weather performance improvements to the wastewater network.

Advertisement

Mayor Hamish McDouall said if additional Government support was approved, the projects could be completed much sooner than anticipated which was "promising news" for Whanganui's economy.

"Whanganui was humming prior to the Covid-19 emergency and it's important for us to supplement and bring forward the council's work programme now as this will help to create and sustain jobs and put our growth and development back on track as quickly as possible," McDouall said.

"There are many in our community who will be excited at the prospect of additional Government investment in transformational projects like the Dublin St Bridge renewal, the proposed velodrome events centre and the Springvale swale and road construction.

"We need to be mindful, however, that this is just the first cut in the selection process. It's early days yet."

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones will now assess projects from around New Zealand that made the first cut.

Projects that were unsuccessful in the initial round of applications to the Government's Infrastructure Industry Reference Group may still be able to access funding support through the Provincial Growth Fund, McDouall said.

"Several have already been sent on to the Provincial Development Unit and an application will be made to the Provincial Growth Fund for the Whanganui Airport infrastructure project."