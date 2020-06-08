Whanganui music festival Sound Valley has some big-name New Zealand artists lined up for its inaugural event.

Kora, Tiki Taane and Kings are the first acts confirmed by festival organiser Lost Art Events, run by Gioia Damosso and Koert Wegman, with more to be announced in about a month.

Sound Valley, which is being billed as Whanganui's first music festival, will be on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at a venue to be confirmed.

"We're looking at a number of possible scenic locations - it will be outside in a nice location," Damosso says.

"There will be seven or eight bands in the line-up - a lot are big New Zealand names. It's a massive opportunity for people in Whanganui to see some live music in their back yard instead of having to travel out of town.

"They'll be supported by local artists so it's a great opportunity for them as well.

"It's a really good starting-off point for Whanganui to get back on the map as a destination for touring bands."

The long-term goal is to start attracting international artists as well as New Zealand acts, Damosso says.

"We're really thankful for the support and enthusiasm so far from local organisations as we're organising this event."

Koert Wegman (left) and Gioia Damosso of Lost Art Events are bringing some of New Zealand's leading musicians to Whanganui. Photos / File

There had been some concerns at the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown about the future of event management but Damosso and Wegman were now confident with the focus on supporting local businesses and promotion of domestic tourism.

"I'm confident it should be safe to hold the event and that we can sell the tickets we need," Damosso says.

"If it's not safe, the festival will be postponed or cancelled.

"From everything I've heard, events are one of the things to be used to boost domestic tourism."

Tickets for the festival will be limited to about 5000 because of the venues being considered. Early bird tickets go on sale on Monday, June 15, and cost $99.

Damosso and Wegman are looking for people who can help as crew or volunteers for a couple of days before and during the festival. Anyone interested can get in touch through the Sound Valley Facebook page or website soundvalley.nz where ticket information will also be available.