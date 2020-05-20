

Lime Scooters have returned to Hamilton Streets under alert level two, with regular cleaning taking place to make sure users are kept safe.

The alternative form of transport returning to Hamilton streets joins the Loop ride-sharing service which is running a special deal to help get Hamiltonians moving again.

Public affairs and government relations manager for Lime Lauren Mentjox said she was happy that e-scooters were returning to Hamilton streets.

"Health and safety is our top priority and we have increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting our scooters, including on the street and at our warehouse," Mentjox said.

"We clean all parts of the scooter that people touch, focusing particularly on areas such as the handlebars, brake and throttle. We have also updated how we deploy our fleet to maintain physical distancing and avoid bunching."

Cleaners are currently roaming Hamilton streets with mini sanitisation kits regularly wiping down scooters after use.

Loop Ride share has dropped its hourly rate to $5 (inclusive of petrol) for every member and every vehicle in the Loop fleet.

A Lime Scooter being sanitised after use. Photo / Supplied

"We're well aware there's a big job still to be done in supporting the recovery of our communities and the economy. To that end, we are delighted to be able to extend our $5 per hour promotion for another two weeks," Loop said in a statement to their members.

"We are committed to helping Hamilton recover as quickly as possible from the impact of COVID-19 and we hope this extension will continue to help all those who need flexible mobility options at this time."

"If you are a current member, this offer is already in place and will automatically apply to any journey you take from 11th May."

"If you are new to Loop but want to access this offer then please search for "Loop Carshare" in the App Store or Play Store, download our app and follow the registration instructions. Signing up is quite straightforward and we aim to fast-track the process over this period to get you moving as quickly as possible."

"As a reminder, all our vehicles have been treated with a 30-day Microbe Shield sanitiser so they are absolutely safe to drive and share."