Local gym owners are excited to be able to open their doors and see some familiar faces after being closed for seven weeks.

Facility manager of Inspire Health and Fitness Mere Whanarere said they had 12 members waiting outside the doors at 5am on the first day of level 2.

"For quite a few, this is their second home," she said.

Staff have spent the past few weeks informing gym members of the new processes and procedures they have in the Covid-19 environment.

"We're telling everyone you're not coming back to the norm, we are creating a new norm.

Mere Whanarere says Inspire has spent the past few weeks making sure all health and safety protocols are in place. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We've done a fair bit of preparation in anticipation of the reopening and everyone is really happy to be back."

Inspire have moved equipment and cleaned all their equipment to ensure correct distancing and hygiene.

"We've lifted our standards to ensure we are compliant and the safety of our members and clients are at the forefront."

All of Inspire's services are now back up and running, including physio and therapists.

Whanarere said Inspire were mindful of some of their older clients, so they have created an exercise area for over 60-year-olds.

"We have an exercise physiologist working 8am-10am every morning to monitor and guide them.

"It's been amazing. We are really happy everyone is coming back, it's kind of like seeing our family again."

City Gym owner Danny Burns said they had slid straight back into routine.

"It's just like going on holiday, when you come back it feels like you haven't been away. Straight back into it."

Burns said opening day was a bit quiet, but anticipated numbers picking up as people's lives and routines return to normal.

"People that came, they were rapt. They couldn't wait to get back."

City Gym won't be offering any personal training under level 2 as a precaution.

"We are taking our precautions like everyone should be doing and everything is running smooth."

Clients must bring a towel and adhere to the 2m social distancing at all times, as well as signing in on arrival and signing out when leaving the facility.

"I'm impressed with everybody. They are all using the sanitisers and everything which is good."

Owner of Revitalise, Audrey McCosh, said they were steady throughout opening day.

"We had a really good day, had a really fun day. People were really glad to get back.

"It's great, it sounds a bit silly, but this is my happy place. And having people back, the music blaring, it just makes you smile to see people."

McCosh said they have shifted their cardio gear and have marked the floor to make sure 2m distancing is in place.

McCosh noted there were two ends of the spectrum for her clients.

"We had a little bit of a mixed reaction.

"People were dying to get back in there. I might contradict myself here, but I think some people are still a bit worried about going out."

McCosh, who mainly works on nutrition plans, has been working online under level 3 and has seen 30 clients over the first two days of opening.

Revitalise staff have been in constant contact with their clients during levels 3 and 4 to make sure they are okay and meeting their goals.

"We've rung every client every week to make sure they been okay during this time and just touching base."

McCosh said the lockdown has made some realise how much working out is part of their life.

"The majority of my clients are middle aged women and they aren't gym junkies, but they have been messaging non-stop saying 'I can't wait to get back in the gym'.

"I think they really appreciate how important this is and has become part of their life, which I think is fantastic. It makes me smile."

