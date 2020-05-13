Waikato District Council says its community facilities will be open as soon as it is safe to do so under Covid-19 alert level 2.

WDC chief executive Gavin Ion says people in Waikato have done a fantastic job during lockdown and because of this hard work, community facilities can now begin to re-open.

"We'll have measures in place to keep everyone safe. Physical distancing will still apply. We ask everyone to keep a 2-metre distance from people you don't know," he says.

"The same hygiene measures we've followed during lockdown should continue to be followed. This includes regularly washing your hands and coughing or sneezing into your elbow. And please don't visit a council facility if you're feeling unwell."

Some community facilities will reopen at a reduced capacity under alert level 2, and Government guidance will be followed in terms of maximum visitor numbers, and contact tracing measures.

Council offices

From next Tuesday, May 19, opening hours at the council's Ngaruawahia offices will be Monday to Thursday 8am-5pm, Fridays 9am-5pm; and 8.30am–5pm Monday to Friday at Tuakau.

Services will be limited but operations will be reviewed fortnightly through level 2.

Libraries and service centres

All WDC libraries/ service centres except Meremere Library will open from Tuesday, Monday to Friday 9am-4pm. They will not open on Saturdays.

No programmes or events will run that could encourage gatherings. A strict one person at one computer terminal rule will be enforced, but customers will be allowed to browse books while adhering to physical distancing measures.

Meremere Library is closed until further notice because resources are needed at other sites. Operations will be reviewed fortnightly.

Playgrounds

Playgrounds will reopen on Saturday, May 16. They are being sanitised and signs will remind people to keep 2m from people they don't know. Parents and caregivers will need to make sure children wash their hands before and after using the equipment.

Boat ramps

Boat ramps will also open from Saturday, except on the Waikato River. These will be open once the rahui on the river is lifted.

Woodlands Estate

Woodlands Estate homestead and gardens will be open from Saturday, May 16, after the Government's guidelines on physical distancing, hygiene and contact tracing.

WDC playgrounds open on Saturday, Parents and caregivers will need to make sure children wash their hands before and after using the equipment. Photo/ Waikato District Council

Huntly Aquatic Centre

Details about the opening date of the Huntly Aquatic Centre will be available as soon as possible. But there'll be a number of restrictions based on Government guidance on gatherings hygiene, contact tracing and physical distancing.

Community/town halls

Hall committees are preparing to open halls as soon as possible, while ensuring that Government guidance on gatherings, hygiene, physical distancing and contact tracing are followed. To find out when your local hall opens, contact the relevant hall committee. Details are available here.

Transfer stations/resource recovery centre

Details about when the Huntly Transfer Station, Te Kauwhata Transfer Station and Xtreme Zero Waste) will be open to the public will be available as soon as possible.

Rubbish and recycling

Rubbish and recycling collection will continue has it has done through alert level 3. Details are available here.

Walking tracks

All walking tracks and walkways are open under Level 2. But the Hakarimata Summit Track in Ngaruawahia, managed by DOC and Waikato District Council, remains closed until further notice because of the high number of people who use the track, leading to difficulties meeting Government guidelines on physical distancing and hygiene.

Campgrounds

The Raglan Kopua Holiday Park will reopen on Friday May 15 and the Lake Hakanoa Motor Caravan Park in Huntly will reopen on Monday May 25.

Council meetings

Council meetings will continue to be held via Zoom and livestreamed on the council website for at least the next few weeks.

Waikato district Mayor Allan Sanson is pleased to see most of council's facilities running again after weeks of being closed.

"During Covid-19 lockdown our community and our country's health came first. Our facilities are a very important part of what makes the district such wonderful place to live and I am so happy to see them open again. We do need to be careful though.

"We've been given a bit more freedom, but we need to make space, wash our hands and stay away if we're not feeling well. Together as a community we can continue to keep Covid-19 at bay."