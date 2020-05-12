Help has been provided to thousands of individuals and families across the north Waikato during Covid-19 response.

The North Waikato Combined Emergency Operations Centre's welfare team has received a large number of calls for assistance from residents in Hamilton and the Waikato district. The calls are answered by the Waikato Welfare Call Centre on 0800 800 405 and are sent to the welfare teams to follow up.

The NWCEOC is a joint effort of Hamilton City Council and Waikato District Council to operate the centre and provide logistical and community support to assist the public health response.

Since its establishment on March 31, the regional call centre has received more than 2300 calls for assistance. Of these, around 1500 have been for north Waikato residents.

NWCEOC controller Merv Balloch says the team have the capacity to help more people.

"Our welfare staff worked hard early on to ensure our elderly and vulnerable community members were identified and linked with support.

"We want to make sure we aren't missing anyone so if you know someone struggling, please ask them to call 0800 800 405 so they can get some help."

In addition to call centre requests, the NWCEOC welfare team manages a small number of direct referrals, supports local foodbanks, locates emergency accommodation and connects people with medical assistance as needed.

Mr Balloch reminds people to touch base with people who may not have helpline information.

"People who don't use the internet may be missing out on key information such as what help is available and how they can access that help. Please call your koro, kuia, aunties, uncles, cousins, nephews, friends or neighbours and share this information with them while you catch up on the phone.

"We know there are people out there doing it tough. We are here."

The Waikato Welfare Call Centre is open from 7am to 7pm daily.

Some of the partners helping out are:

• Financial Assistance (MSD/WINZ) – 0800 559 009

• Mental health - Phone or text 1737 anytime

• Depression Helpline - 0800 111 757

• Anxiety NZ - 0800 269 4389

• Lifeline - 0800 543 354

• Alcohol & Drug Helpline - 0800 787 797

• Family Violence Helpline - 0800 456 450

• Victim Support - 0800 842 846

• Women's Refuge - 0800 733 843

• 0800 HEY BRO (439 276)

• Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254

• LGBTQAI+ Helpline - 0800 688 5463

• Asian Family Services - 0800 862 342

"There is no shame in asking for help, these are remarkable times," Mr Balloch said.

Help also available for companion animals

The Waikato Welfare Call Centre is also offering support to people who are struggling to feed their companion pets.

WWEOC duty controller, Dave Simes, says he understands how important pets are for many people and says they will be catered for if the need arises.

"We are seeing an increase in calls for animal welfare assistance so we'd like to reassure

people that pet food can be included in food parcels if needed.

Pet food can be included in food parcels if needed. Photo / Supplied

"While we are unable to fund veterinary costs, we can most certainly help with food.

"Our companion pets have played a significant part in helping people cope with the

lockdown restrictions. The last thing we want to see is pets becoming malnourished or being abandoned because people can no longer afford to provide for them."

He reiterated that the helpline is not exclusive.

"It is open to everyone who is struggling to get the basics such as food or medication and pet food, so please use it if you are finding it hard to get those basic necessities."

The Waikato Welfare Call Centre is available for people across the Waikato region including local communities in Ōtorohanga, Hauturu, Honikiwi, Kāwhia, Maihiihi, Oparau, Otewa, Owhiro, Puketotara, Te Kawa, Wharepuhunga, Te Kuiti, Waitomo, Te Maika, Kawhia, Taharoa, Mōkau, Aotea Harbour, Maniaiti/Benneydale, Cambridge, Te Miro, Ōhaupō, Te Awamutu, Pirongia, Kihikihi, Ngāhinapouri and surrounding areas.