Whanganui retailers and cafe owners are relieved the country is entering alert level 2 on Thursday, allowing them to open their front doors for the first time in seven weeks.

At 11.59pm on Wednesday, New Zealand will enter Covid-19 alert level 2, allowing many more businesses to reopen.

La Station Design Store owner Tracy Hawker, who also operates gift store Country Lane Originals and women's fashion store FiftyFive, said all three stores will be opening under level 2.

Whilst online sales were "amazing" during level 3, Hawker said it was a lot more work processing orders and dealing with customer inquiries.

"Before it's answers questions on Facebook about measurements and dimensions, whereas [in level 2] they can just pop into the store.

"It's going to be so different. So nice to have people around again."

Tracy Hawker is relieved that she can open her store doors after seven weeks. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hawker was excited to see people and customers back on Victoria Ave once again.

"I think Whanganui will do really well out of this. We are a little community, and everyone is supportive. We are so lucky, so so lucky with what we have got here.

"Hopefully we can stay on track and don't go back."

Paiges Book Gallery owner Lesley Stead is "over the moon" to be able to reopen.

"Obviously level 2 is a stride in the right direction and we wish all retailers well as we move forward."

Funky Duck Café owner Dave Hill said it's a really good feeling to be back at work and gearing up for level 2.

With business down roughly 60 per cent under level 3, Hill said without the wage subsidy they would not be able to operate under level 2.

"The wage subsidy has saved us and enabled us to operate.

"Level 2 will be a lot better, but it's still quite restrictive and very confusing with all the different rules."

Raetihi's Angel Louise Café owner Gary Griffin-Chappel said Wednesday will be used to get staff up to speed with all the safety protocols.

Usually able to seat 60 people, Angel Louise will only have 18 seats available to ensure correct distancing between patrons.

"It's quite a big drop. It's better that we restrict the numbers and able to give good service rather than trying to have bigger numbers and struggling to deal with them. We want to look after the customers we've got.

"Hopefully level 2 doesn't last forever."

Angel Louise Café owner Gary Griffin-Chappel says there will be much less seating when the cafe reopens under level 2. Photo / Bevan Conley

With inter-regional travel now permitted under level 2, the cafe owners were optimistic as they heavily rely on travellers for business.

"Where we are situated, we get a lot of passing traffic from Taranaki. Thirty per cent of our trade is passing traffic and we have missed all that under level 3," Hill said.

With international tourism and travel on hold for the foreseeable future, Hill hopes Kiwis travelling domestically will help make up for that shortfall.

Griffin-Chappel said it was encouraging that Kiwis could travel regionally once again.

"We're hoping the mountain will open in 7-8 weeks. That will be good for us in the vicinity."

Both Hill and Griffin-Chappel were keen to see what comes out of Thursday's Budget announcement for small businesses.

"It would be really helpful if the Government offered some assistance to help pay rent and overheads," Hill said.

Griffin-Chappel said he will be looking to see if the Government would aid small and medium sized businesses in the interim.

