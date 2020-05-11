Traffic management will be in place on Hamilton's Anzac Parade/Victoria St Bridge from 8pm today to 6am Wednesday, May 13 as part of the Hillsborough Pump Station upgrade.

Vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians using the bridge will not be affected by these works and can continue to travel in both directions.

Lincoln St Refuse Transfer Station open but expect delays

The Lincoln St Refuse Transfer Station has reopened to the public but is operating at a reduced capacity. Recycling drop-offs are not permitted, and the reuse shop remains closed. To keep everyone safe, a strict one-in one-out policy is in place. Please expect delays.

Raised safety platform on Anson Ave

A new raised safety platform will be constructed on Anson Ave, near Woodstock School, and existing angle parks will be replaced with parallel parks. The work is due to begin today and is expected to take three weeks. Traffic management will be in place.

Raised safety platform on Boundary Rd/Victoria St

On Monday, May 18, works will start on a new raised safety platform in the left slip lane on Boundary Rd/Victoria St to increase safety for pedestrians who cross here.

This will make it safer for pedestrians to access the signalised crossing at this intersection. Works are expected to take three weeks.

Partial closure of Sillary St

To allow for directional drilling across Cobham Drive, Sillary St will be closed from Graham St to Macfarlane St. Resident access and pedestrian access will be maintained. This work is due to run to Thursday May 14.

Ongoing Works

Ring Road Wairere Dr extension works continue

The south-bound lane closure from Galloway St roundabout to Cambridge Rd roundabout on Cobham Dr remains in place to allow for the construction of the Ring Road Wairere Dr extension. Be aware of this work and take more care for all our protection. This closure is in place 24 hours, seven days a week.

Rotokauri Transport Hub roundabout works on Tasman Rd

A full road closure remains in place on Tasman Rd, between Collector Rd and Gilbek Pl, for the construction of a roundabout as part of the Rotokauri Transport Hub project. The roundabout works are expected to be completed late May.

Arthur Porter Dr rejuvenation works

Rejuvenation works continue on Arthur Porter Dr this week. Road closures are in place to general through traffic use, however business and pedestrian access will always be maintained. Detours are in place and clearly marked. Works are expected to continue until the end of May. The areas of Arthur Porter Dr under construction are:

• Onion Rd/Ruffell Rd intersection to Ruffell Rd roundabout

• Earthmover Cres to Ruffell Rd roundabout

• Further south between Clem Newby Rd and Chalmers Rd

• Road safety improvements on Holmes St

Construction of a new raised safety platform on Holmes St, near Nawton Primary School, began last month. This raised safety platform will replace the existing kea crossing to slow vehicle speeds and improve pedestrian safety. New road markings will improve visibility and make road rules clearer for through traffic. This work is expected to take three to four weeks ​to complete.

Road safety improvements on Rifle Range Rd

The existing pedestrian crossing on Rifle Range Rd, near Frankton School, will be upgraded to a signalised raised pedestrian crossing.

New road markings will make the existing cycle lanes more defined and safer for cyclists.

The work began on Monday, May 4 and was expected to take three weeks to complete. Traffic management will be in place.