Students Against Dangerous Driving (SADD) has seized the day during the battle against Covid-19 and moved to increase its mission from the roads to New Zealand's homes.

SADD national manager Donna Govorko said the group made its name as a strong youth voice on road safety issues, but there is much more to its work.

"We recognised early on that lockdown wouldn't hold down the passion our energetic young people have for safety campaigning," Donna said.

"There may be fewer people on the roads, but we knew they would want to do everything they could to look out for their communities."

In early April, SADD temporarily tweaked its six key principles for the current times.

For example, it changed "Drive to the conditions" to "Live to the conditions", with the message that "you are in the best place possible (home) and the conditions around you are there for a reason. Show others that you understand and are adapting."

SADD also formed SADD Digital Crew which for the past month has helped high school students across the country collaborate on everything from creating new resources such as an information pack for young drivers, to having lively discussions on how to encourage their peers to ride e-scooters safely, and encourage those on their restricted licences to not take passengers.

Youth wellbeing has been another focus, with SADD Digital Crew providing support to fellow students, sharing self-isolation tips and tricks, and inspiring their peers to stay motivated.

SADD national leader Natalie Poša, a year 13 student at Fraser High School in Hamilton, says it's been a massive support in a tough time.

"SADD's revised principles and the new digital platform are innovative methods to ensure the spark continues burning within SADD members all over New Zealand," Natalie says.

"Although our routine has changed massively, it is inspiring students to adapt and to come up with new and exciting ideas to keep the movement going within our schools and communities."

Donna Govorko says SADD's young leaders wanted to grasp opportunities where they can pay something back to their communities and continue to develop as strong leaders.

"Our community spaces are quieter than normal, but that doesn't mean we stop everything. We have our tech, we have our minds, and we have thinking time.

"We can break the mould and think differently. We may start this journey apart, but we'll finish it together."

SADD works closely with New Zealand Transport Agency, New Zealand Police and New Zealand Automobile Association as well as maintaining strong links with local authorities