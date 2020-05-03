Hamilton City Council is resuming road works in various parts of the city to address safety issues and do routine maintenance.

The council says there may be implications from Covid-19 which could delay some projects and asks people to continue to respect social distancing practices.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise delays. Where required, traffic management will be in place.

The Lincoln St Refuse Transfer Station has reopened but is operating at a reduced capacity.

Recycling drop-offs are not permitted and the reuse shop remains closed. A one-in one-out policy is in place and the council says to expect long waiting times.

Road safety works will take place in Nawton, Frankton and Fairfield areas in coming weeks.

Construction of a new raised safety platform on Holmes St, near Nawton Primary School, began on Tuesday April 28.

This will replace the existing kea crossing to slow vehicles. New road markings will improve visibility and make road rules clearer for through traffic.

This work is expected to take 3 to 4 weeks to complete and traffic management will be in place.

The existing pedestrian crossing on Rifle Range Rd, near Frankton School, will be upgraded to a signalised raised pedestrian crossing.

New road markings will make the cycle lanes more defined and safer for cyclists. The work is expected to begin on Monday May 4 and take three weeks.

A new raised safety platform will be constructed on Anson Ave, near Woodstock School, and existing angle parks will be replaced with parallel parks.

The work is due to begin on May 13 and is expected to take three weeks.

Ongoing works include the Ring Road Wairere Dr extension. The south-bound lane closure from Galloway St roundabout to Cambridge Rd roundabout on Cobham Dr remains in place This closure is in place 24 hours, seven days a week.

A full road closure remains in place on Tasman Rd, between the collector road and Gilbek Pl, for the construction of a roundabout as part of the Rotokauri Transport Hub project.

The roundabout works are expected to be completed late May.

Rejuvenation works continue on Arthur Porter Dr. Road closures are in place to general through traffic use, however business and pedestrian access will always be maintained.

Detours are in place and clearly marked. Works are expected to continue until the end of May.

The areas of Arthur Porter Dr under construction are:

• Onion Rd/Ruffell Rd intersection to Ruffell Rd roundabout.

• Mainfreight roundabout towards Earthmover Cres.

• Further south between Clem Newby Rd and Chalmers Rd.

As some of the restrictions under the Covid-19 alert level 4 are lifted, Hamilton City Council is urging drivers and other road users to be aware of changing conditions.

City Transportation Manager Jason Harrison says people making essential trips in alert level 4 may have become used to quiet roads, no construction activity and fewer people about – but that has changed.

"More businesses will be opening in some form, more transport of goods will be under way, and there will be a return to some construction activity.

"There will be more happening on our roads and we want people to be aware of the changes and take extra care," says Mr Harrison.

"Couple that with dark, foggy mornings and the likelihood of poor weather, and it increases the risk for road users and people working on and near our roads," he says.

Sticking to the speed limit and allowing two-metre distancing for people on bikes will help ensure we all share our roads safely.

"The last few weeks have seen a great effort by our city and the entire country as we focus on keeping ourselves and our communities safe," says Mr Harrison.

"That 'safety-first' mindset is just as important when you take to our roads, for your protection and our workers.

"It's a simple message as alert levels start to change – be aware and take more care."