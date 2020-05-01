A number of stores in Trafalgar Square are slowly beginning to trade again, albeit without opening their doors.

After four weeks of being the only store open, Countdown will be joined by The Warehouse, Paper Plus, 2degrees, Shake Shed and Technofix who are all operating in a contactless capacity.

Trafalgar Square has slowly started opening some of it stores for contactless services. Photo / Bevan Conley

Countdown will resume as normal, with the store open 7am to 8am for essential workers and open from 8am-10pm for the general public.

The Warehouse are operating under click and collect, with the store open from 9am-5pm.

Advertisement

Once a customer has placed an order, they will receive an email regarding pick up and protocols. People are asked to access from the underground carpark and come up the ramp to their collection area.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Paper Plus are operating under click and collect and are taking orders on Facebook or over the phone. Delivery is not available at the moment. Their phone number is 06 348 0171.

2degrees are offering their services to those who need it.

Appointments are available to arrange contactless collections, with the store using contact over phone as much as possible because customers can't enter the store. For any more information call 06 348 0351.

Shake Shed are available for icecream cakes to order for contactless pick up or delivery. All available cakes will be posted on their Facebook page, with customers asked to place other orders two days in advance. The best way to make an order is through their Facebook page.

Technofix Wanganui will also be open, but with a closed door and drop off and pick up systems. The store repairs phones, iPads, tablets, laptops and computers. Inquire at 027 345 0729.