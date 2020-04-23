The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will commemorate Anzac Day with a free streaming of its performance with soprano Madeleine Pierard of New Zealand composer Ross Harris' acclaimed Symphony No. 2.

Harris' work, with settings of poems by New Zealander Vincent O'Sullivan, remembers New Zealand soldiers who were shot for desertion in World War I.

Sullivan's deeply felt descriptions of violence, love and tragedy are reflected in this moving and dramatic piece.

Today and on Sunday there will be other livestreaming performances by NZSO players at home.

The Anzac Day streaming is a filmed performance of the NZSO's 2016 concert at Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre, led by the Orchestra's Principal Conductor in Residence Hamish McKeich.

Critics praised the concert as a "solid tour de force" and Pierard's contribution "with a voice that blooms, sighs and offers dispassionate commentary".

Maestro McKeich said at the time that Napier-born Pierard's intensely expressive voice was ideal for this work.

NZSO Principal Conductor in Residence Hamish McKeich. Photo / Supplied

"Madeleine has an exceptionally expressive voice and Harris' Second Symphony was composed with her in mind."

The concert performance, in association with SOUNZ Centre for New Zealand Music, can be viewed from 3pm on Saturday at live.nzso.co.nz via smart TV, mobile phone, tablet or computer.

The Anzac Day streaming follows several popular livestream premieres by the NZSO throughout the Covid-19 lockdown.

It has included the weekly Play Our Part series with NZSO players and guests performing from their homes, a new series of education videos called Music Room, and previously filmed NZSO concert performances.

Today, April 24, at 6.30pm, the NZSO's hit Shed Series of concerts will make its online debut with Heritage. NZSO players in their homes perform works by Kiwi composers Jack Body and Salina Fisher, Celtic rockers Wolfstone, and more.

On Sunday April 26 at 4pm, the NZSO in association with Ryman Healthcare will present the second of its Discovering Beethoven series in celebration of the composer's 250th birthday this year. All performances are by NZSO players at home.

