A rail link between Whanganui and Wellington is being proposed by the Green Party as part of intercity rail improvements around New Zealand.

The proposal would mean significant intercity rail investment to roll out electric passenger and freight services in key provincial centres. The project is estimated to cost $9 billion over 10 years.

Over time, electric trains for passenger and freight would connect Wellington with Masterton, Palmerston North and eventually Whanganui. The proposal also includes connections between Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Whangarei, as well as Christchurch, Rangiora, Ashburton and Timaru.

Green Party transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter said it was a huge opportunity as the country recovers from the impact of Covid-19 whilst heading towards a sustainable, green future.

Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter says investing in rail will create double the jobs building a motorway would. Photo / Tim Onnes

"Covid-19 has shown us that we can do amazing things when we rally together. The impossible is now possible. It's shown the systems put in place to govern our lives can be quickly changed for our collective good.

"We have a huge opportunity here. It is our kids and grandkids who will benefit from the proactive, ambitious decisions we make right now."

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said he likes the "blue-sky thinking" of the Greens and is in support of anything that gets people off the road.

"The idea of eventually coming to Whanganui is extremely exciting, hopefully it can manifest itself. Particularly at the speeds they are talking."

Whilst recognising the long-term vision the Greens have, McDouall said with international travel off the table for the foreseeable future, more Kiwis will look to move around the regions.

"Well, the reality of Covid-19 and this worldwide lockdown, domestic tourism will become much greater. That is self-evident."

Whanganui & Partners chief executive Mark Ward said he would be in favour of the proposal.

"Large-scale infrastructure projects are going to be critical for the country's economic recovery, and I can see rail playing a part in that," Ward said.

"If the government chooses to invest further in rail projects, I would be in favour of seeing increased investment that enhances our commercial connectivity to major centres like Wellington."

Genter said investing in rail delivers twice as many jobs as a new motorway, dollar-for-dollar, because less is spent on land acquisitions and more is spent on labour and technical expertise, more long-term jobs in the assembly, operation and maintenance of trains and vehicles, as well as jobs for electricians, engineers, construction, crew drivers and maintenance workers.

The project would be rolled out in two stages. The first stage includes electrifying rail lines between centres and improving the existing track to allow for speeds to increase up to 110km/h.

Stage two would include building a new higher-speed track to support "tilt-trains" capable of reaching speeds of 160 km/h and extra bypasses to create faster, more direct routes.

Genter told the Chronicle what the eventual connection to Whanganui would look like and what it could mean.

"For Whanganui it would mean new daily train services going back and forth between Palmerston North with connections all the way through to Wellington, and new electric trains that are fast, smooth and comfortable to ride.

"Improving rail access might make it more attractive to live in Whanganui. As a government we can make sure there is affordable housing by building affordable housing. That also needs to be part of the government's response to Covid.

"Anyone that needs to travel to Palmerston North or Wellington on a regular basis will benefit from having frequent train services they can commute back and forth on. Trains are great for people working because, unlike a car trip, people can read, respond to emails, or even have a nap on the journey."

McDouall has been a big supporter of making the Whanganui to Wellington journey under two hours, which would open up various doors for the district.

"That two-hour journey would make Whanganui a very reasonable place to commute. That would be extraordinary.

"Anything to bring Wellington, which is not just our capital but a major centre closer to Whanganui, I'd be supportive of it."

