Household bubbles will be able to expand when New Zealand moves to Alert Level 3 but keep it exclusive and keep it small, warns Civil Defence.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 4 to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 until further notice.

Civil Defence Western Waikato Emergency Operations Centre Duty Controller, Andrew Loe, said people should check what rules are in place for expanding household bubbles before level 3 is announced.

"You need to know exactly who is in your bubble, so contact-tracing can be done if there is an outbreak that affects you," said Loe.

"This isn't a decision to be made lightly as the risk increases the more our household bubbles expand."

Maintaining household bubbles has been a key factor in the success of helping reduce the spread of Covid-19 and should only be considered under strict circumstances.

At alert level 3, people must stay within their immediate household bubble, but can expand this to reconnect with close family / whānau, or bring in caregivers, or support isolated people.

"We can't let our bubbles burst by expanding them too much. They need to stay exclusive and stay small," said Loe.

"We also need to keep up hygiene practices to help keep us safe and well," Loe added.

At every alert level people are advised to:

• Regularly disinfect surfaces.

• Wash and dry your hands thoroughly and regularly.

• Not touch your face.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Get tested for COVID-19 if you have flu like symptoms – call your GP or Healthline.

• Continue to seek primary medical care.

The decision about when we move out of Alert Level 4 is due to be announced today at 4pm.

Keep calling the helpline – it's working

Waikato's 0800 800 405 welfare helpline has provided assistance to close to 1400 people throughout the region – but there is capability to help more.

The helpline was first established on 31 March in response to the non-health related consequences of COVID-19, and to date, 1426 requests have been made by people struggling to access goods and services.

David Nordell is one of the volunteer buddies delivering groceries as part of the Western Waikato Emergency Operation Centre help system. Photo / Supplied

For the Western Waikato, which covers Waitomo, Waipā and ŌOtorohanga districts, nearly 100 people have received assistance through the helpline.

Western Waikato Emergency Operating Centre Controller Andrew Loe says while the statistics seem low for the combined districts, it doesn't reflect the amount of help that is happening in the background.

"Our welfare team are the unsung heroes in our community," he says.

"As part of the emergency operating centre, the welfare team works seven days a week to ensure the needs of our communities are met.

"Very early on they worked hard to identify the elderly and vulnerable people in our communities and reached out to them to ensure they would be taken care of.

"But the team not only provides assistance to those who call the 0800 number, they also help in many other ways including direct referrals, coordinating volunteers and managing

their 'buddy system', supporting foodbanks, organising food parcels, accommodation, medical assistance and much more."

Mr Loe says there is capability to provide more support and he encourages people to promote the helpline number.

"There may be people who need help but are unaware of the 0800 number. To mitigate this, we have ordered posters and flyers which promote the helpline.

"These will soon be distributed throughout the Western Waikato to supermarkets, service stations and other essential services operating.

"Help is available if you need it."

To request assistance, please phone 0800 800 405 between 7am and 7pm.

Other helpline numbers

• MSD (WINZ) – 0800 559 009

• Mental health - Phone or text 1737

• Depression Helpline - 0800 111 757

• Anxiety NZ - 0800 269 4389

• Lifeline - 0800 543 354

• Alcohol & Drug Helpline - 0800 787 797

• Family Violence Helpline - 0800 456 450

• Victim Support - 0800 842 846

• Women's Refuge - 0800 733 843

• 0800 HEY BRO (439 276)

• Rural Support - 0800 787 254

• LGBTQAI+ Helpline - 0800 688 5463

• Asian Family Services - 0800 862 342

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website