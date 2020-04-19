Every Monday the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a Whanganui local, revealing their passions and some things you didn't know about them. Today Logan Tutty speaks with Wanganui Rugby Football Union chief executive Bridget Belsham.

What's your family history in Whanganui?

I've been in Whanganui for 23 years. I moved from a farming community in Taranaki.

What are your favourite activities to do in Whanganui?

I enjoy going to the gym, enjoy playing squash and hockey. I have a little puppy that I walk frequently. She is loving all the attention at the moment as we are on lockdown. I enjoy a round of golf as well. I'm quite sporty and enjoy getting out there and trying new things.

If you could live anywhere in the world where would it be?

That's a difficult question. I'm not that well-travelled so I haven't really been to many countries. Gosh, I do love living in New Zealand, I'm not sure I would choose to live anywhere else unless my career took me elsewhere.

What is your favourite music album?

I love Six60. So, any of their music.

What advice would you give to your 25-year-old self?

What would I say? Probably just go travel. You don't like to go through life having regrets, but I probably would have travelled more when I was younger. But I was quite career-focused so I just worked.

What's a challenge you have overcome in your life that you are proud of?

Gosh, that's a difficult one. I guess for me, I'd probably actually say doing the job I'm doing. Being a female doing this job has had its challenges. I'm quite proud of how I've turned the union around financially.

What's your best home-cooked meal?

Lasagne is my go-to. Everyone loves it. One of my daughter's friends still comes over for dinner regularly and that's what they enjoy having.

If you were in another line of work what would it be?

I think probably for me it would be working with people with disabilities.

Who is your all-time favourite rugby player?

I always had a lot. People would probably say Keven Mealamu was one of my major favourites. But now it would be Ardie Savea. It would be Keven Mealamu when he was playing.

What is something outside of family and career you have dedicated yourself to?

That's quite a difficult one, working and family - that's pretty much my life. I had my daughter when I was 24 so my family and my work has been my main focus. Family is definitely my priority.