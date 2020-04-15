The Student Volunteer Army grocery delivery service to help those most in need during the lockdown is now available in Hamilton.

In a national volunteer response SVA has joined forces with some brands to offer a grocery delivery system for those aged 65-plus, those working in essential services and the medically vulnerable.

The SVA says the willingness to join the army has been overwhelming, with more than 2000 volunteers registering.

The grocery delivery service is throughout New Zealand, with Hamilton, Tauranga and Blenheim launching the service this week.

Volunteers shop for and deliver groceries to households within their community. Wearing full PPE at all times, volunteers will pick up the shopping at a store which opens early, especially for the SVA.

The volunteer then delivers the shopping, and will leave it at the customer's door in a contactless process.

"We have been astounded by the response to what we are doing, from those willing to join the SVA as volunteers, the individuals in the community that require our service, and also the general public sentiment recognising the support we are providing. This is humanity at its best," SVA founder Sam Johnson says.

One eligible shopper in Auckland contacted the SVA looking for a specific brand of gluten-free flour that she hadn't been able to get for three weeks.

The SVA was able to find it and delivered the flour on Wednesday morning.

She wrote to the SVA saying: "This is to let you know that 30 minutes ago Bex delivered to my door two precious bags of GF flour! I am overwhelmed by the amazing

service that you, your team, and the SVA at large are providing to the isolated elderly".

• To shop via the Student Volunteer Army Grocery Delivery service, visit https://shop.sva.org.nz/.

• To become a volunteer, head to www.sva.org.nz.

How the SVA Covid-19 shopping service works

Partnering with New World, the SVA helps customers who can't just 'pop to the shop' to get their essentials.

• Customers visit www.sva.org.nz (or call 0800 005 902), and order their shopping, paying via credit card.

• The next day, a volunteer picks up the customer's order from New World.

• The order is then (contactlessly) delivered to the customer's doorstep.

