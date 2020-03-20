The Waikato District Health Board is in the process of establishing Community Based Assessment Centres (CBAC) throughout the Waikato with four centres expected to be up and running within the next seven days, commencing with a drive-thru facility at Claudelands Event Centre today.

"As the situation develops the intention is that these centres would take the pressure off the GPs who are currently processing a number of patients who require an assessment for COVID-19" said Waikato DHB clinical director of planning, Dr Damian Tomic,

"It is important for people to understand that just because they come to these centres they will not automatically be swabbed for COVID-19. You will be greeted at the centre by trained medical professionals who will ask you a number of questions and take a temperature check."

"Based on the information provided, the medical personnel will make a decision as to whether you require a swab or not," saId Dr Tomic.

Advertisement

The centres will be established throughout the Waikato including the rural areas like Taumuranui.

"Waikato DHB is working in partnership with Civil Defence and councils to ensure we have COVID-19 Centres in all city and rural towns across Waikato."

"If you are displaying flu-like systems or have recently travelled, this is what we want you to do:

"Phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Healthline will provide guidance on whether assessment and testing is needed."

"If you cannot get through to Healthline you can also phone your GP for advice.

Where to find a community based assessment centre:"

Claudelands Event Centre

Saturday 21 March

From 8am to 8pm daily

Entrance Gate 3, Brooklyn Road, Hamilton

Drive-Thru and Walk-in available, all through Gate 3

If you can, please bring your National Health Information (NHI)

Tokoroa Hospital

Advertisement

Sunday 22 March 2020

8.30am to 3pm

5-75 Maraetai Road Tokoroa

Drive-Thru and Walk-in

New centres will be established in Huntly and Ngaruawahia within the next week.

Drive-thru

Be patient and respect others, especially our staff who will carry out assessments.

Please do not get out of the vehicle unless instructed by medical staff.

Please drive carefully.

Walk-thru / in access

Please do not overcrowd our waiting area.

Please do not take public transport to the event, especially if unwell.