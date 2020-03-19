Whanganui's food delivery services are booming with business.

People are choosing to avoid large crowds by staying indoors instead of dining out or making trips to the supermarket as Covid-19 spreads.

Food Runners Whanganui owner Norman Tan said over the last four days business has increased.

He said he usually has around 20-30 customers and he has seen a large increase in older people ordering meals through his service.

"We are taking precautions as much as we can but given the type of business that we are we are able to take that measure and keep operating whereas some businesses will have to shut down or stay open they don't really have the in between."

Graham Lillington, co-owner of Jamie's Angels, said they too have seen a large increase in demand for their service.

"We're taking it day by day and we've changed a lot of processes to ensure all our hygiene is up to date and increased."

He said they already deliver to a lot of the older community and have a daily contact list they deliver to, which he said is ideal in these circumstances.

"A lot of our elderly are already voluntary self-isolating, what we're doing will hopefully help them."

Gavin Hancox, co-owner of Graze Out Caterers, said they have seen a large increase in customers across a broad spectrum.

Although he has recently launched an advertising campaign and believes business has increased because of this, it is also possibly due to the anxiety around Covid-19.

"I'm just in the process of getting more hand sanitiser and gloves to try and keep food safety up too."

Local food delivery services have seen an increase in customers over the last week amidst fears of Covid-19 spreading. Photo / 123rf

The Meals on Wheels service, that is designed for people who need assistance to maintain their independence at home and is run by Whanganui Hospital's food service provider Spotless Services and delivered by Age Concern volunteers, has also been in high demand.

Age Concern Whanganui manager Michelle Malcolm said they have noticed there has been an increased demand for the service since Christmas but said there is usually an increase around this time.

"Age Concern is currently in discussion with Spotless Services and a continuity plan is in place.

"We have a large group of wonderful volunteer drivers so at this stage it is business as usual for us."

Anyone who wants to give assistance to the service can contact Age Concern.