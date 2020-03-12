Boutique distilleries, gourmet food trucks and live music will feature at the inaugural On The Rocks Festival in Whanganui.

Organised by Gioia Damosso and Koert Wegman of new local company Lost Art Event Management, the festival is on Saturday, May 9, at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

The focus will be on the distilleries, with gin, vodka, rum and whisky producers from all over New Zealand attending.

"People are getting more into boutique spirits so we're bringing it here for people to sample," Damosso said.

"Our vision is to attract people to Whanganui. We're working with local businesses to leverage off visitors who are here and make sure they go into local shops and restaurants. We want to build on what other event organisers have established in Whanganui to make it an event destination.

"We've tried to choose a time heading into winter where there's not a lot else happening and things slow down for businesses.

"We've got support from Whanganui & Partners and they've been great. We're very health and safety conscious, and conscious about alcohol consumption and safety. We're working with the Whanganui District Council, who have been fantastic, to do everything we can to make sure the event is safe and to promote responsible drinking."

For those who don't drink spirits or would prefer a lower alcohol option, there'll be beer available from local company Lads Brewing's tent.

About six gourmet food trucks serving a variety of food will be on site, with "something for everybody", Wegman said.

There will be local bands as well as bands from Taupō and Wellington.

"We're getting cover bands," Wegman said.

"Everyone likes dancing to songs they know."

The ticket price includes an On The Rocks tumbler, 5ml product tastings at each stall, cocktail master classes with the Rogue Bartender and live music.

People can have a cocktail made with their favourite spirit and have the option to buy a bottle for collection when they leave the event.

There are two sessions - 11am-3pm and 5pm-9pm. They're targeting a crowd of 2000, with 1000 at each session.

Tickets are available through Ticket Fairy . Early bird tickets are $39 per session with the price increasing to $49 when early birds run out. There is also a ticket giveaway competition on the On The Rocks Facebook page until March 18.

The festival is a R18 event.