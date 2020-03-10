The Hamilton Combined Christian Foodbank is experiencing high levels of demand for food help at a time of year when it would normally be levelling off following the Christmas rush and "back to school" expenses, says Methodist City Action Manager Maxine Campbell.

HCCFB is one of Hamilton's major providers of food parcels and food help. It is supported by Anglican Action, Catholic Family Social Services, Desert Spring Ministries, Methodist City Action, St Vincent de Paul, Te Whanau Putahi and the Pukete Neighbourhood House.

Each organisation provides food parcels through orders to the central foodbank.

Methodist City Action alone experienced a nearly 250 per cent increase in demand for food parcels in 2019, compared to the previous year.

Each parcel includes enough food for three days. Overall the organisations that make up the foodbank provided 3573 food parcels to feed 10,741 people in 2019.

Campbell said the Christmas food drive usually meant the foodbank was reasonably well stocked at this time of year but this season was different.

"The main factor behind the growing demand is simple — some people do not have enough money to live on and the cost of housing, in particular rent, is a major part of that.

"The application process follows a standard format, but there are now questions that would not have been part of the food assistance process in previous years. Now we ask if people have cooking facilities or access to hot water.

"These ensure the right sorts of products, foods that can be eaten cold and tear-tab cans, are given to people who are homeless, living in garages or a tent, or in a house without electricity."

High demand and low stocks mean the food bank has tightened up and the parcels are not now as generous as it would like.

It needs donations of non-perishable food items including noodles and canned food. A new freezer means it can take donations of fresh or frozen meat and other fresh produce.

HCCFB is also looking for more volunteers to pack and deliver parcels to the contributing organisations during the day. Some volunteers are in their 80s and 90s.

Call foodbank manager Ruth Barrowclough 07 856 2520. Anyone with food or funds to donate should call Methodist City Action 07 839 3917 or visit 62 London St, Hamilton.