Hamilton has today dropped back to Water Alert Level 2 and residents thanked for their efforts to cut water use.

Level 2 means you may again use sprinkler systems on alternate days 6am to 8am and 6pm to 8pm.

City Waters Manager Maire Porter says the restrictions are being downgraded after Hamiltonians made a concerted effort to conserve water over the past month.

The move weas in response to a sustained reduction in water use, recent rainfall and a forecast of slightly cooler temperatures over the next week, she said.

"We really appreciate the efforts of residents who have been reducing their water use - it is thanks to this we are now able to move back down to Water Alert Level 2," Ms Porter says.

"Residents do need to remember that it is a downgrade only, not a full removal of water alerts in the city. People still need to use water sustainably and continue to be thoughtful with water use.

"It is becoming increasingly obvious that water is a finite resource. Despite having the river running through the city, we do have a limit to our water supply," Ms Porter says.

Alert Level 2 requires sprinkler and watering systems to be used only on alternate days, meaning if your street number is even then you can use your outdoor water systems on an even day.

If your street number is odd, then use is only permitted on odd days of the week. Sprinkler use must be between 6am to 8am and 6pm to 8pm on your designated days, while hand-held hosing is permitted at any time.

Waikato District Council General Manager Service Delivery Roger MacCulloch says while the water alert level might be reducing in Hamilton, now is not the time to waste our water.

"It's still really important that we be conscious about the amount of water we use," Mr MacCulloch says.

"There's a number of easy and effective ways we can do this like turning off the tap while brushing your teeth or taking a shorter shower. They may seem like small changes but they all help us to conserve and preserve our wai."

Hamilton's change to Water Alert Level affects Waikato district residents in Tauwhare, Gordonton, Matangi, Tamahere, Newstead/Eureka, Wallace Rd and Stonebridge estate, as these areas are supplied by Hamilton's water network.



The Smart Water Starts With You! sub-regional summer campaign aims to make long-term change to how people use water and is a joint venture between Hamilton City Council, Waikato District Council and Waipaa District Council.

About the water alert level system

The Water Alert Levels and their corresponding requirements are a way to use water in a sustainable manner and ensure consistent supply throughout summer. The water alert level system consists of four alert levels and matching requirements.



Water Alert Level 1

Use sprinkler systems between

6am – 8am and 6pm – 8pm

Hand-held hosing can be used anytime

Water Alert Level 2

Use sprinkler systems on alternate days between

6am – 8am and 6pm – 8pm

Hand-held hosing can be used anytime



Water Alert Level 3

No use of sprinklers.

Hand-held hosing only

Water Alert Level 4

No use of outside water systems