Increased accessibility and reducing carbon emissions from transport are driving changes to Kaivolution's food rescue and redistribution service based in Hamilton.

Kaivolution is Go Eco's largest climate action project and in its first five years diverted 872 tonnes of food destined for landfill from supermarkets, food growers and backyards across the Waikato.

This is food that is good enough to eat but not good enough to sell, or is excess to producer requirements. It can range from bread, to fresh produce, to baby food to muesli bars.

In 2019 Go Eco opened a flagship Kaivolution Free-store in Frankton to move from giving the food to selected charities and community organisations to allow anyone who needs it access to the rescued food for themselves.

Advertisement

Proving empowering to many, 32,000 shoppers went through the doors of the Frankton Free-store, in the 412 hours it was open, highlighting the need in our community for barrier-free access to food alongside community enthusiasm for reducing food waste.

With a commitment to reducing emissions from transport, in 2020 Kaivolution will be changing its service to connect food rescued from a community to its nearest partnering community house.

This reduces transport emissions, while also reducing social isolation by connecting people with their community houses who in turn can provide other services.

The value of community houses was highlighted in Anglican Action's Stories from

Kirikiriroa Community Houses report which highlighted the role they play in providing resources and resilience in vast and locally responsive ways.

At the end of February, Go Eco closed the flagship Frankton Free-store but has opened five new stores at: Fairfield Hall, open 2.30pm-3.30pm daily; Melville Community House, open from 11am Monday to Thursday; Western Community Centre, open from 2pm daily; Pukete Neighbourhood House 1pm daily and at Huntly Community and Advice Centre from 1pm Tuesday to Friday.

Despite the extended service and exponentially increasing food being rescued, Kaivolution is facing challenges of its own and is currently fundraising for a new van.

It has a cargo bike which is suitable for some pick-ups and welcomes deliveries to its depot, but still relies on its truck and van for the majority of food rescued.

It is fundraising through a givealittle campaign and appreciates all donations big and small to help them achieve their goal. Click here.