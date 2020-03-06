Hamiltonians are demanding more separated cycleways for cyclists and e-scooters to support the surge in alternative forms of transport.

At the council's monthly infrastructure operations meeting, councillors heard from Hamilton residents about the lack of cycling infrastructure in the city, both for cyclists and e-scooters.

Most were in support of alternative forms of transport around the city, but many said that e-scooters do not belong on roads.

Hamilton resident Judy McDonald said while e-scooters had the potential to reduce traffic congestion, they needed to be used in separated cycleways.

"It's probably better to be hit by an e-scooter than an SUV, yes, but for them to be acceptable we need appropriate infrastructure. At the moment they are a menace wherever they are," Ms McDonald said.

"These scooters are permitted to travel too fast. I realise they are nominal speed limits in town and there is an issue that if you lower them any further they become unbalanced."

"The other problem is that they don't belong on the road, with no safety equipment required and in areas where there are several tonnes of metal you won't come out well.

"These things are not much better off in our existing cycleways because they already aren't safe for cyclists."

"The best option seems to be separated cycleways where we can have cyclists and e-scooters, and that means genuine separated cycleways with barriers. It will take time and money, but less time and money than providing new roads."

Hamiltonian Kelli Pike said the city needs to invest in separated cycleways, prioritising the School Links network, and looking at the education aspect of using a bike, including the need for bells.

"If you need a horn on your car to pass a warrant of fitness then you need a bell on your bike," Ms Pike said.

"I'm hoping in six years I won't be coming back to council to speak about getting separated cycleways in the city.

"For me this is about disrupting car dominance."

Hillcrest High School student Hannah Huggan said it is the council's responsibility to make sure it is safe and reliable to use bicycles and e-scooters.

"For cyclists, cycle lanes need the be prioritised and safer, areas like the CBD need to be safer and not car dominant," Ms Huggan said.

"As the climate action plan is developing, we must see a switch from petrol vehicles to alternative forms of transports."

Speaking to Hamilton News earlier in February councillor Mark Bunting said Hamilton was playing catch up when it came to separated cycleways, but said future developments like Peacocke will have separated cycleways built into the new suburb, which will include having buses stop on the road, and with passengers having to cross the cycle lanes to get to the footpath.