Eight national and international artists have started painting the town red, and a few other colours, as the fifth annual Boon Street Art Festival spreads through the city today.

In fact, with some big works planned some artists made a start earlier in the week and there is already much to see if you are out and about.

The street art festival, which has enabled 38 artists to create 43 murals since 2015, is making bright and beautiful waves across Hamilton during the three-day festival.

Boon Street Art Festival director Craig McClure sees the vital impact of the festival for the community and the region as a whole.

"We want to see art everywhere, every day," says McClure.

Kiwi artist, Erika Pearce is well-known for her powerful portraits of women and is transforming the YWCA building with an empowering piece. Photo / Supplied

"It's so important for everyone to have free access to powerful, beautiful art because a beautiful city makes happier people and a safer place."

From today until Sunday Boon will not only make the city more colourful, but will bring to life stories of the people and places of the Waikato.

McClure and his team have been intentional about matching the right artist with the right wall in order to use each space as a platform for storytelling.

One planned piece a collaborative effort by local artists Kelly Spenser and Michael Moore was to have seen the facade of Sentinel House in Victoria St transformed.

Organisers say this project has had to be postponed for now but they hope to include it in next year' festival.

Other artists from around New Zealand include Kieran Horner, Erica Pearce, Poihakena Ngawati, and Hana Maihi.

International artists Tony Diaz from California and Peter Robinson from Seattle complete the line-up.

Peter Robinson (aka Ten Hundred) from Seattle is one of the two international artists joining the festival. Photo / Supplied

McClure says the festival has grown to tackle major public art and to include international artists.

The public will have a chance to follow a street art map around the city, see works unfold, and engage with artists and other arts spaces and events.

Adding to the transformative experience of the festival is a Boon Street Art exhibition featuring original work by Boon artists, the Mesoverse immersive artist space, and CBD talks and live music.

"Thousands of people see the artists' work during the weekend then for a further 10 to 20 years after the festival.

"Each piece becomes taonga for the city and something we can all be proud of," says McClure.

"We're incredibly grateful to the key Hamilton people and organisations who love this city and want it known for having great art," he says.

"Foster Construction and Hamilton City Council give the festival sustainability and Resene, Craig's Investment Partners, Total Access and Craft make operations possible," he says.

The festival hub and exhibition space at The Meteor Theatre is open from 10am to 5pm time each day.

For further details, go to Boon Street Art Festival's website boonstreetart.co.nz.

Spaces being transformed

• Clarence Street Theatre, 59 Clarence St

• YWCA, 28 Pembroke St

• Victoria on the River, Victoria St

• The Meteor Theatre, 1 Victoria St