The four Whanganui men behind Lads Brewing Company are excited about the next 12 months, and the possibility of further expanding their brand across the country.

Local bars such as Lucky, Mixx and The Barracks already have Lads on tap, but spokesman Andrew Solesbury says that this is just the beginning.

"2019 was a big year of development for us, now we're hoping to break through to the wider market. We have eight to 10 different recipes, and contacts in all the major centres."

With a cavernous new facility in Whanganui East, the inevitable expansion of production is something the Lads team will be able to accommodate. With the exception of new, larger tanks, everything else has been hand built, right down to the labelling machine.

"If we're not at work or at home, then we're here," Solesbury said.

"Sometimes the home part makes way for the beer as well. It's an 80 hour work week, so all four of us are needed to keep things going."

Lads currently has a 2200 litre capacity. Recipes are tested in smaller tanks before being brewed on a much larger scale when each beer has been perfected. Solesbury says there is never any shortage of willing participants when it comes to taste testing.

"The folks down at the Marist Football Club have been commuted as quality controllers for us."

Solesbury is also keen to install a bar at the Lads facility, with an indoor garden area where patrons can enjoy a drink and watch head brewer Adam Murphy go about his work.

Solesbury said getting the necessary clearance to sell to the public hasn't been easy.

"We've run into a bit of trouble with local bylaws that limit the amount of new off licences. Wholesale sales are fine, but in order to open a bar or a shop we may need to appeal to the District Licensing Committee."

Lads avoid using bottles, preferring cans and kegs.

"The major reason for that is the hops being to exposed to light," Solesbury said.

"Cans keep the beer better for longer, and the hops are far less likely to go. If you look at a major craft brewer like Garage Project, they use cans exclusively."

With many of the larger pub chains and restaurants in exclusive contracts with brewing giants such as Lion Nathan and DB, Andrew is keen to stress the importance of local businesses supporting companies such as Lads.

"I always say, back your local brewer. We have put in a lot of time and effort into our product, and we're keen to get it available as far afield as we can."

