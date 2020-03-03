St Andrew's Catholic Church at Whangaehu has reopened its doors, with a blessing and first service since it was relocated to a new site.

The constant threat of flooding meant the church was moved 500 metres by truck in December 2018 to sit next to the Whangaehu Hall.

On Sunday, March 1, Father Peter Brockhill welcomed close to 100 people, with 11-year-old Ania Paarahihi making her first communion, and Maria Watts returning after making her first communion 87 years previously.

Whangaehu Catholic community member Patricia O'Leary was thrilled to see so many people attend.

"The church only holds about 80 people, so we had children sitting on the floor and people on chairs outside in the sunshine."

Along with new interior panelling and carpet, a concrete ramp and railing has been installed. Thanks to donations from Matthews Nursery and Bark and Boulders Landscape Supplies, a rose garden has also been made.

Father Brockhill will take mass on the first Sunday of every month, with the next service being on April 5.