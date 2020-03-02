Rainbow flags are flying over the Whanganui District Council buildings, and Pride Week in the city has begun.

An exhibition of art by members of the local rainbow community is on display at 152 Victoria Ave, and Pride Whanganui chairwoman Christina Emery says it's just one of many events taking place over the next seven days.

"It started in 2019 with just a couple of events," Emery said.

"There was such an outpouring of support from both the rainbow and wider community that this year we decided to do a full week. Our whole onus this year is on education and making sure that information available to the public is correct."

Each piece of art comes with a message from its creators, explaining what "coming out" means to them. The diversity of each piece is also represented by the wide array of activities on offer throughout the week.

There will be a walk around the bridges (colourful dress is encouraged), seminars, a movie screening, and a family pride festival at The Citadel on Rangiora St. The week of festivities will come to a close with a party at Lucky bar on Saturday, March 7, and a family festival at The Citadel the following day.

Whanganui District Council is flying the rainbow flag this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui expat Ardon England, who set up Pride Box, the first LGBTQI boxing classes in New Zealand, is also making them available to the public of Whanganui this week.

"We are hoping to keep building on this week," Emery said.

"I always say to people that I'm not just gay for seven days in the year, so we'll be organising monthly events and maintaining a presence in Whanganui."

For more information, go to www.pridewhanganui.co.nz.