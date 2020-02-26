The Shakespeare in the Park 2020 season of The Merchant of Venice - Shakespeare's darkest comedy begins tonight. Travel back in time to 16th century Venice and explore themes of religious persecution, gender inequality, greed, revenge and love with lashings of comic relief. All set outdoors within the beautiful surroundings of the Bason Botanic Gardens.
The Merchant of Venice
When: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, February 27-29 at 7pm; Sunday, March 1 at 1pm
Where: Bason Botanic Gardens, 552 Rapanui Rd, Westmere
Details: Adult $25, senior and student $15, child 1-18yrs $10. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House, phone 06 349 0511. Gate sales - $5 admin fee per party - cash only.
Seaweek at the Museum
When: All week
Where: Whanganui Regional Museum
Details: A week of sea-themed activities for kids along with a lunchtime talk for the public on March 5. Go to www.wrm.org.nz for details.
La Fiesta 2020
Where: Various locations
Details: A range of events and activities throughout February that celebrate women in Whanganui. Go to lafiestanz.com for the programme.
Bike Wise Whanganui
Where: Various locations
Details: February is Bike Wise Month with a range of events for all ages. Go to letsgowhanganui.org.nz for the programme.
THURSDAY
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Romantic Road: Rupert and Jan Grey journey across India in a 1936 Rolls Royce to a photography festival in Dhaka. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
FRIDAY
Fulfilling Fridays Film
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Golden Globe winner Donald Sutherland narrates the story of Ailo, the little reindeer, as he lives his first year in the Lapland wilderness warmed by his mother's endless love. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474. Proceeds to Whanganui Toy Library.
The Air Force on Tour
When: 7pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: The Royal New Zealand Air Force Band plays military classics to popular show tunes. Adult $35, senior and unwaged $30, child 3-13yrs and student $5. Book at RWOH, phone 06 349 051.
Stargazing
When: Half an hour after sundown
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2, $5 family). Call Ross 027 245 8066.
Ben Hurley
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Endless Summer Tour - like having your favourite comedian live in your living room. Limited seats left. Go to benhurley.com for tickets ($25).
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Market
When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank
Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.
Walking Tours
When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.
Arts Review Opening Day
When: 10.30am-12.30pm
Where: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupō Quay
Details: Winners Talk - 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review winners talk about their winning works and practice.
SUNDAY
Street Drags
When: 10am-3pm
Where: Taupō Quay
Details: Wanganui Road Rodders annual street drag event. Adults $15, children $5, under-5s free. No dogs, no glass. Pay at the gate.
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: New location - Rangiora St, opposite kids playground
Details: Hot food, drinks, plants, crafts, jewellery and more.
Frocks on Bikes
When: 2pm (register from 1.30pm)
Where: Assemble at 75 St Hill St
Details: Dress up in your finest frock, suit or superhero costume and join the fun, family-friendly ride around town. Gold coin entry.
Wanganui Jazz Club
When: 6.30pm
Where: St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St
Details: Kevin Clark and Fran Barton entertain. General admission $20, members $10. Memberships available at the door.
Dancesport Whanganui
When: 7pm followed by supper
Where: St Andrew's Hall, Bell St
Details: Monthly social dance - ballroom, new vogue, Latin, social dances. This month's theme is blue. Members $5, non-members $10. Contact Kathleen on 06 344 2245 or Graeme 027 434 1823.
MONDAY
Badminton
When: 7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Badminton Club, Springvale Stadium
Details: Feather shuttles, timed games. $8 per session; $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.
TUESDAY
Turuki, turuki, Paneke, paneke
When: 12.30pm-2.30pm
Where: Balance Whanganui, Room 120 at Community House, Ridgway St
Details: Free lifestyle, health and wellbeing course. Today's speaker is Victoria Butler on the WRAP - Wellness Resilience Action Plan. Registrations are essential and can be sent to Carla@balance.org.nz or call 06 345 4488.
REBS Farmers' Market
When: 2.30pm-5.30pm
Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East
Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and Yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Tennis Lessons
When: 5.45pm
Where: Wanganui Tennis Club, Bassett St
Details: Free 75-minute coaching sessions for non-member adults wishing to return to tennis, or who are keen to learn.