The Shakespeare in the Park 2020 season of The Merchant of Venice - Shakespeare's darkest comedy begins tonight. Travel back in time to 16th century Venice and explore themes of religious persecution, gender inequality, greed, revenge and love with lashings of comic relief. All set outdoors within the beautiful surroundings of the Bason Botanic Gardens.

The Merchant of Venice

When: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, February 27-29 at 7pm; Sunday, March 1 at 1pm

Where: Bason Botanic Gardens, 552 Rapanui Rd, Westmere

Advertisement

Details: Adult $25, senior and student $15, child 1-18yrs $10. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House, phone 06 349 0511. Gate sales - $5 admin fee per party - cash only.

Seaweek at the Museum

When: All week

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum

Details: A week of sea-themed activities for kids along with a lunchtime talk for the public on March 5. Go to www.wrm.org.nz for details.

La Fiesta 2020

Where: Various locations

Details: A range of events and activities throughout February that celebrate women in Whanganui. Go to lafiestanz.com for the programme.

Bike Wise Whanganui

Where: Various locations

Details: February is Bike Wise Month with a range of events for all ages. Go to letsgowhanganui.org.nz for the programme.

THURSDAY

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Romantic Road: Rupert and Jan Grey journey across India in a 1936 Rolls Royce to a photography festival in Dhaka. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

FRIDAY

Fulfilling Fridays Film

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Golden Globe winner Donald Sutherland narrates the story of Ailo, the little reindeer, as he lives his first year in the Lapland wilderness warmed by his mother's endless love. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474. Proceeds to Whanganui Toy Library.

The Air Force on Tour

When: 7pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: The Royal New Zealand Air Force Band plays military classics to popular show tunes. Adult $35, senior and unwaged $30, child 3-13yrs and student $5. Book at RWOH, phone 06 349 051.

Stargazing

When: Half an hour after sundown

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2, $5 family). Call Ross 027 245 8066.

Advertisement

Ben Hurley

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Endless Summer Tour - like having your favourite comedian live in your living room. Limited seats left. Go to benhurley.com for tickets ($25).

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Market

When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.

Walking Tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.

Arts Review Opening Day

When: 10.30am-12.30pm

Where: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: Winners Talk - 2020 pattillo Whanganui Arts Review winners talk about their winning works and practice.

Photo / Lewis Gardner

SUNDAY

Street Drags

When: 10am-3pm

Where: Taupō Quay

Details: Wanganui Road Rodders annual street drag event. Adults $15, children $5, under-5s free. No dogs, no glass. Pay at the gate.

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: New location - Rangiora St, opposite kids playground

Details: Hot food, drinks, plants, crafts, jewellery and more.

Frocks on Bikes

When: 2pm (register from 1.30pm)

Where: Assemble at 75 St Hill St

Details: Dress up in your finest frock, suit or superhero costume and join the fun, family-friendly ride around town. Gold coin entry.

Wanganui Jazz Club

When: 6.30pm

Where: St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St

Details: Kevin Clark and Fran Barton entertain. General admission $20, members $10. Memberships available at the door.

Dancesport Whanganui

When: 7pm followed by supper

Where: St Andrew's Hall, Bell St

Details: Monthly social dance - ballroom, new vogue, Latin, social dances. This month's theme is blue. Members $5, non-members $10. Contact Kathleen on 06 344 2245 or Graeme 027 434 1823.

MONDAY

Badminton

When: 7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Badminton Club, Springvale Stadium

Details: Feather shuttles, timed games. $8 per session; $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

TUESDAY

Turuki, turuki, Paneke, paneke

When: 12.30pm-2.30pm

Where: Balance Whanganui, Room 120 at Community House, Ridgway St

Details: Free lifestyle, health and wellbeing course. Today's speaker is Victoria Butler on the WRAP - Wellness Resilience Action Plan. Registrations are essential and can be sent to Carla@balance.org.nz or call 06 345 4488.

REBS Farmers' Market

When: 2.30pm-5.30pm

Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East

Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and Yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Tennis Lessons

When: 5.45pm

Where: Wanganui Tennis Club, Bassett St

Details: Free 75-minute coaching sessions for non-member adults wishing to return to tennis, or who are keen to learn.