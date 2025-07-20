Firefighters worked from 9.24pm until 5.17am to extinguish the fire and dampen down hot spots.

Firefighters worked from 9.24pm until 5.17am to extinguish the fire and dampen down hot spots.

A house fire near Bulls in the Rangitīkei District needed crews from seven fire stations to fight the flames.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to a two-storey, 200sq m property on Parewanui Rd at 9.24pm on Sunday.

Crews from Bulls, Marton, Whanganui, Manawatū, Rongotea, Halcombe and RNZAF Base Ohakea responded, with seven fire trucks, three tankers and a command unit.

“It was a big night, they needed all the vessels that they could get to try and salvage what they could,” a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

There were no reports of injuries and everyone was accounted for.