‘It was a big night’: Large house fire in Bulls, multiple fire stations respond
Firefighters worked from 9.24pm until 5.17am to extinguish the fire and dampen down hot spots.
A house fire near Bulls in the Rangitīkei District needed crews from seven fire stations to fight the flames.
Fire and Emergency NZ was called to a two-storey, 200sq m property on Parewanui Rd at 9.24pm on Sunday.
Crews from Bulls, Marton, Whanganui, Manawatū, Rongotea, Halcombe and RNZAF Base Ohakea
responded, with seven fire trucks, three tankers and a command unit.
“It was a big night, they needed all the vessels that they could get to try and salvage what they could,” a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.
There were no reports of injuries and everyone was accounted for.