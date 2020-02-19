February in Whanganui is women's festival La Fiesta time and also a time to celebrate two-wheeled transport during Bike Wise Month. The annual celebrations coincide with the popular Frocks on Bikes event coming up on March 1 this year and with a special film screening this Saturday. The Big Bike Film Night offers "a treasure chest of films". The selection of short films offers tales of character, resilience, challenge, courage, triumphs over adversity and more.
ALL WEEK
La Fiesta
Where: Various locations
Details: New Zealand's coolest little festival showcasing women. Talented women (and some blokes too) present a stunning range of artistic, educational and entertaining events. See the full programme at lafiestanz.com
Bike Wise Whanganui
Where: Various locations
Details: February is Bike Wise month and Whanganui has a range of events that celebrate two-wheeled transport. See more at letsgowhanganui.org.nz
THURSDAY
Coffee and Cake Cruise
When: 2.30pm-4pm
Where: Paddle Steamer Waimarie, 1a Taupo Quay
Details: A special 90-minute cruise is available to SuperGold cardholders. Includes a complimentary coffee and cake while enjoying a relaxing cruise up the Whanganui River. Tickets $35.
On Ya Bike Programme
When:4pm-6pm
Where: Velodrome, Cooks Gardens
Details: For youth aged 10 to 16. Road, track and mountain bikes available with coaches to instruct. Bring own helmet.
Herbs for Food and Medicine Seminar
When: 5.30pm-7pm
Where: Ladies Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Five herbs that can easily be grown and used for food and medicine. Herbal preparations that will be demonstrated include vinegars, infusions and balms. Cost $5.
Text Cindy on 022 1077525 to book.
Kowhai Park Runs and Walks
When: 5.30pm walkers, children's 1km 5.45pm, runners 6pm
Where: Kowhai Park
Details: Wanganui Harrier Club's six-week series of 1km, 3km and 5km races starts today. $3 per night, kids under 14 $2 per night, $1 for 1km event. Spot prizes and barbecue ($2).
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Meeting Gorbachev: Werner Herzog and Andre Singer's riveting new documentary based on interviews with Russian visionary and former leader Mikhail Gorbachev. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
FRIDAY
Fulfilling Friday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: The Ideal Palace: The incredible true story of French postman Joseph Ferdinand Cheval who built a Palais idéal for his beloved daughter Alice. Proceeds from the screening will be donated to Whanganui's Waiora Trust. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Hayden Chisholm and Unwind
When: 6.30pm-9.30pm.
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Admission $20, students $10. Expect joyful grooves, bittersweet ballads and miraculous saxophone playing.
Open Mic Night
When: 7pm
Where: Marton Players Theatre, Wellington Rd
Details: All welcome. $5 or koha entry.
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Market
When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank
Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.
The Foundational Hand
When: 9.30am-3.30pm
Where: Inkt, 17 Victoria Ave
Details: Maggie Salter, expert calligrapher from Kapiti, will teach you the basic skills. Suitable for all ages. $120 for full-day workshop. Door sales only.
Walking Tours
When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.
Medieval Fayre
When: 11am-4pm
Where: St Anthony's School, 88 Alma Rd
Details: Jousting, sword fighting, obstacle course and horse riding. Produce, baking and goods for sale.
The Big Bike Film Night
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Best short cycling films from around the world. Tickets $18 adults, children 16 and under $13.
SUNDAY
Hipango Park Picnic Cruise
When: 9am-4pm
Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay
Details: Bring your own picnic and enjoy the amazing countryside and partake in old school picnic games. To book call 06 347 1863.
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the Tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport Control Tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
Sunday Grand Jam
When: 6.30pm
Where: Grand Hotel Irish Bar, St Hill St
Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.
MONDAY
Badminton
When: 7.30pm
Where: Springvale Stadium
Details: Feather shuttles, timed games. $8 per session; $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.
TUESDAY
Turuki, turuki, Paneke, paneke
When: 12.30pm-2.30pm
Where: Balance Whanganui, Room 120, Community House, Ridgway St
Details: Free lifestyle, health and wellbeing course today includes guest speakers sharing their personal and lived experiences of diabetes. Registrations are essential and can be sent to Carla@balance.org.nz or call 06 345 4488.
REBS Farmers' Market
When: 2.30pm-5.30pm
Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East
Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.
Small Talks
When: 7pm
Where: Bayleys, Wicksteed St
Details: Tickets from Bayleys $15 or $20 on the door. All proceeds to Kidz Kitchen and Garden at Rutherford Junior High.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
