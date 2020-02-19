February in Whanganui is women's festival La Fiesta time and also a time to celebrate two-wheeled transport during Bike Wise Month. The annual celebrations coincide with the popular Frocks on Bikes event coming up on March 1 this year and with a special film screening this Saturday. The Big Bike Film Night offers "a treasure chest of films". The selection of short films offers tales of character, resilience, challenge, courage, triumphs over adversity and more.

ALL WEEK

La Fiesta

Where: Various locations

Details: New Zealand's coolest little festival showcasing women. Talented women (and some blokes too) present a stunning range of artistic, educational and entertaining events. See the full programme at lafiestanz.com

Bike Wise Whanganui

Where: Various locations

Details: February is Bike Wise month and Whanganui has a range of events that celebrate two-wheeled transport. See more at letsgowhanganui.org.nz

THURSDAY

Coffee and Cake Cruise

When: 2.30pm-4pm

Where: Paddle Steamer Waimarie, 1a Taupo Quay

Details: A special 90-minute cruise is available to SuperGold cardholders. Includes a complimentary coffee and cake while enjoying a relaxing cruise up the Whanganui River. Tickets $35.

On Ya Bike Programme

When:4pm-6pm

Where: Velodrome, Cooks Gardens

Details: For youth aged 10 to 16. Road, track and mountain bikes available with coaches to instruct. Bring own helmet.

Herbs for Food and Medicine Seminar

When: 5.30pm-7pm

Where: Ladies Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Five herbs that can easily be grown and used for food and medicine. Herbal preparations that will be demonstrated include vinegars, infusions and balms. Cost $5.

Text Cindy on 022 1077525 to book.

Kowhai Park Runs and Walks

When: 5.30pm walkers, children's 1km 5.45pm, runners 6pm

Where: Kowhai Park

Details: Wanganui Harrier Club's six-week series of 1km, 3km and 5km races starts today. $3 per night, kids under 14 $2 per night, $1 for 1km event. Spot prizes and barbecue ($2).

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Meeting Gorbachev: Werner Herzog and Andre Singer's riveting new documentary based on interviews with Russian visionary and former leader Mikhail Gorbachev. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

FRIDAY

Fulfilling Friday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: The Ideal Palace: The incredible true story of French postman Joseph Ferdinand Cheval who built a Palais idéal for his beloved daughter Alice. Proceeds from the screening will be donated to Whanganui's Waiora Trust. $10 (cash) at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Hayden Chisholm and Unwind

When: 6.30pm-9.30pm.

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Admission $20, students $10. Expect joyful grooves, bittersweet ballads and miraculous saxophone playing.

Open Mic Night

When: 7pm

Where: Marton Players Theatre, Wellington Rd

Details: All welcome. $5 or koha entry.

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Market

When: 8.30am-1pm rain or shine

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

Details: Local produce and plants, street food, artists, crafts and collectables.

The Foundational Hand

When: 9.30am-3.30pm

Where: Inkt, 17 Victoria Ave

Details: Maggie Salter, expert calligrapher from Kapiti, will teach you the basic skills. Suitable for all ages. $120 for full-day workshop. Door sales only.

Walking Tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.

Medieval Fayre

When: 11am-4pm

Where: St Anthony's School, 88 Alma Rd

Details: Jousting, sword fighting, obstacle course and horse riding. Produce, baking and goods for sale.

The Big Bike Film Night

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Best short cycling films from around the world. Tickets $18 adults, children 16 and under $13.

Historic paddle steamer Waimarie will be making some special trips up the Whanganui River this week. Photo / File

SUNDAY

Hipango Park Picnic Cruise

When: 9am-4pm

Where: Waimarie Centre, 1a Taupo Quay

Details: Bring your own picnic and enjoy the amazing countryside and partake in old school picnic games. To book call 06 347 1863.

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the Tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport Control Tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

Sunday Grand Jam

When: 6.30pm

Where: Grand Hotel Irish Bar, St Hill St

Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.

MONDAY

Badminton

When: 7.30pm

Where: Springvale Stadium

Details: Feather shuttles, timed games. $8 per session; $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

TUESDAY

Turuki, turuki, Paneke, paneke

When: 12.30pm-2.30pm

Where: Balance Whanganui, Room 120, Community House, Ridgway St

Details: Free lifestyle, health and wellbeing course today includes guest speakers sharing their personal and lived experiences of diabetes. Registrations are essential and can be sent to Carla@balance.org.nz or call 06 345 4488.

REBS Farmers' Market

When: 2.30pm-5.30pm

Where: All Saints' Church hall, Moana St, Whanganui East

Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.

Small Talks

When: 7pm

Where: Bayleys, Wicksteed St

Details: Tickets from Bayleys $15 or $20 on the door. All proceeds to Kidz Kitchen and Garden at Rutherford Junior High.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, February 27, to Wednesday, March 4, is noon Tuesday, February 25.