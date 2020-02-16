The Chiefs haven't left Tokyo with any overwhelming celebrations after their big win over the Sunwolves which saw them remain undefeated in Super Rugby.

Winning comfortably 43-17, thanks in part to a late charge, suggests that something of a thumping was handed out by the Chiefs on Saturday in which 24-points were notched by the Chiefs in the first half, with a further 19 added on in the second.

It all suggested a rather fine performance, yet the feeling in the camp didn't linger too much in the realms of excitement.

The next step is to continue the rotation, rest some players and work toward improving in areas the unit sees themselves underperforming in.

The Chiefs were superb in many areas against the Sunwolves, and as proved by the stats, they managed to score their 43-points while having less territory and possession,

What pleased coach Warren Gatland the most was how players coming into the squad managed to keep up the momentum seen in the past fortnight, including some on debut, while acknowledging the need to give players game time.

"The message at the end of the game was a big well done, especially to those who came in with a few guys playing their first caps for the Chiefs and we've managed to come away with the bonus point as well, so we are happy," Gatland said.

The Chiefs did leave the field with a tonne of respect for how the Sunwolves kept the pressure on despite not being as clinical in comparison and tested them similarly to the last time the sides met.

"It was a tough match, it's obviously a carryover from all the positives in the World Cup and despite the scoreline the Sunwolves weren't a bad opposition and will trouble a lot of teams in this competition."

How the Chiefs are starting games will be one area of concern for Gatland.

In all three games now, Gatland's men have conceded a try early, immediately putting them on the back foot and having to play catch up.

But there are also positives that will surely impress, starting with the fitness of his squad which is seeing the Chiefs prove brilliant at resetting on defense after each phase.

At numerous times against the Sunwolves, the Chiefs had formed what looked like a defensive wall stretching the midfield, where almost every man was on his feet waiting and ready to make the next tackle.

It's hard for the attacking team to penetrate and is clearly a deliberate tactic for the Chiefs, not committing more than the tackler to the ruck a lot of the time.

Another bright light was the pairing of Alex Nankivell and Quinn Tupaea in the midfield. Both youngsters carried the ball well and beat their fair share of defenders, often in broken play or with the tiniest amount of space.

At set piece, the brilliance of an ever-improving Damian McKenzie was on show, a crucial factor once again in executing the three-pass set move that has led to a few tries already this season for his wingman Solomon Alaimalo.

All in all, the seven-try win was more a case of job done and time to move on for the Chiefs.

Another batch of players will be rested this week as Gatland confirmed that in-form loosie Lachlan Boshier will miss next week, as will senior halfback Brad Weber and try-scoring winger Solomon Aliamalo.

There could be some welcome news however as word out of the Chiefs camp is that Luke Jacobson could finally make his return to rugby this week.