Waikato Museum is organising a full day of celebrations on Thursday to mark Waitangi Day.

Museum director Cherie Meecham says: "We're gearing up for a full day of celebrations with kapa haka and multicultural performances, storytelling, crafts and traditional Māori games for children, interactive weaving workshops, as well as a serious panel discussion on the impact of Tiriti o Waitangi on women."

The all-day event will run from 10am to 4pm and entry is free.

"Our Waitangi Day event has grown every year as more and more people are now wanting to find a way to commemorate the day with their whānau, to have some fun, but also to consider what it means for us as a nation," says Ms Meecham.

"We're a bi-cultural institution with responsibility for preserving and telling the stories of our region, and so this is an important day for us – and we're looking forward to it."

"We want to help bring people together in a way that is enjoyable, to learn a bit more about Waitangi Day, and to make the day one of togetherness, unity and reflection."

For the full programme of events, go to the Waikato Museum website: http://waikatomuseum.co.nz/waitangiday

There will also be Waitangi Day commemorations at the Western Community Centre in Elliot Park in Nawton.

Te Ruunanga o Kirikiriroa's event will include performances, entertainment, and activities. Food and craft stalls, as well as a 'talking tent', will be set up.

The events run 9am to 3pm at the Western Community Centre, 46 Hyde Ave. Free entry.