At City Mission Whanganui we provide food parcels to people who struggle to meet their day to day needs.

We are really grateful to the whole community - the individuals, businesses, clubs, schools, early childhood learning centres, government department workers, churches and other groups that supply us week after week with food.

When our clients thank us for the help given to them, they are also thanking you. We couldn't do what we do without your help.

We are especially appreciative to see that the giving of food and donations of money to the City Mission is your way of recognising and practically supporting people who are not able to provide for themselves.

We don't have pictures of people who have benefited from receiving a food parcel; you would understand that for some there is quite a stigma and feeling of shame to be in the situation they are in.

We all have choices in life, some may not turn out so well. Some result in a loss of money, loss of relationship, loss of job, loss of health. Some things happen to us that are out of our control.

For many of us, we have something else to fall back on. A large loss of money can be compensated by drawing down on an investment, selling an asset or maybe just working harder and being frugal for a few weeks, months or years. Feelings of inconvenience or suffering may be experienced but soon we're back on our feet and can put the experience behind us. For many people that we see, the money that they get each week is all that they have.

For many people on low incomes, government benefits and small business owners, it's not so easy to recover from some of life's choices. When you don't have the resources and want to give to your family at Christmas it's too easy to get a loan that requires payments that are not easily met. Along with all of the other commitments, it's not long before debt becomes overwhelming. When you can't see an end to a difficult situation it's easy to feel trapped in the circumstances, feelings of hopelessness and shame creep in.

To receive a food parcel at a really low point and a chat with someone in a caring and safe environment is sometimes all that is needed to be filled with hope and find a way out of the present situation. How do we know this? We see the relief on the faces of the clientele as they receive the food parcel and some people return to thank us for the help and kindness they experienced with us; sharing what they have put in place now that has turned their life around.

People who come on our financial mentoring programme, that we call Total Care Budget, work together with us to get through their financial difficulties. We see people get freed from debt and able to live within their means. Some people are able to save with a supermarket Christmas Club, pay a small amount to doctors and pharmacists weekly and we go in to bat for them with creditors, negotiating payment of reasonable amounts so that there is enough money for food each week. Car registrations, warrants of fitness and other necessities are slowly met. Life may still be a struggle for a while but we see people get control of their lives again and begin to plan for their future.

About 450 people enjoyed the City Mission's 2019 Christmas Dinner which brought people together to celebrate community and the festive season. Photo / Bevan Conley

As this festive and holiday season is upon us and we enjoy good food, drinks, gifts and time with our families, remember those who go without food in the days that follow just so that they can give to their children. Your thoughtfulness and giving to others is appreciated by the people that reach out for help.

We are thankful that we are here to give your contributions of food and gifts to people in need. Thank you.

* Karrie Brown is the manager of City Mission Whanganui