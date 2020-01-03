Australian disc jockey and cabaret performer Tomás Ford is a self-confessed idiot and he is coming to Whanganui to prove it.

From Fremantle, Western Australia, Ford is touring New Zealand with his Crap Music Rave Party and he is bringing it to Lucky Bar + Kitchen this Saturday.

"I've made a last-minute decision to swing through Whanganui this Saturday night with my comedy DJ spectacular."

Ford has become something of a fringe festival darling, winning numerous awards.

He debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2012 and his An Audience With Tomás Ford show was a surprise hit, gaining him a TO&ST Cabaret Award nomination and a listing in The Scotsman newspaper's favourite shows of the Fringe.

He says he has honed his performance style over a decade of testing bad ideas against audiences in Australia's roughest music pubs and warehouse parties.

So what can a Whanganui audience expect on Saturday night?

"We're throwing down the biggest party of 2020 at the very start of the year," he said.

"You can request any song you want, as long as it's crap."

Ford promises that he will be spinning the songs you love to hate as he lip-syncs words he doesn't know, projects hand-drawn videos, serves up the finest hi-vis fashion, flashes cheap floodlights, dons discount shop costumes and works overtime to be the biggest idiot in the room.

"It's a one-of-a-kind kinda night out," he said.

Not sure what to request?

Here are some of Ford's suggestions - Peter Andre, The Safety Dance, M People, Culture Beat, Patrick Hernandez, Bryan Adams doing flamenco, 99 Luftballoons (either language) or basically any pop song with "dance mix" in the title.

"The Top Gun soundtrack, Creed, Nick Skitz, Doop, pre-and-post-divorce ABBA, ABBA-Teens, Turn Down For What, John Paul Young, Savage Garden, TV Rock, Boyz II Men, Crazy Frog, Danni Minogue ... whatever you want, as long as it's awful and we can dance to it," Ford said.

Tomás Ford's Crap Music Rave Party: 8.30pm, Saturday, January 4, Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St. Book at eventfinda.co.nz (free glosticks with pre-sales) or pay at the door.